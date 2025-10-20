THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to the Grand Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand Theatre in London will present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, directed by former Grand Theatre Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum. Performances will run October 14 through November 1, 2025, with an official opening on October 17. Watch the trailer for the show!

It’s opening night… and nothing is going according to plan. The Olivier Award–winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong invites audiences to witness the absolute chaos of the world’s most disastrous murder mystery. With collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and actors who can’t quite keep the show on track, the result is a side-splitting theatrical catastrophe that has delighted audiences worldwide.

Premiering in the UK in 2012, the play went on to enjoy over 745 performances on Broadway, earning critical acclaim for its inspired physical comedy and perfectly timed mishaps. Under Garnhum’s direction, the production now takes the stage at the Grand Theatre as part of its 2025/26 season.

Learn more about The Play That Goes Wrong at the Grand Theatre: grandtheatre.com/event/play-that-goes-wrong.