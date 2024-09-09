THE LION KING in Toronto Extends Performances Through Late April 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Monday September 9, marks the first day of rehearsals for the new Toronto sit-down production of Disney's The Lion King at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The production is scheduled to begin performances on November 2, 2024.

The first block of tickets – November 2, 2024 to February 2, 2025 – are heavily sold. Due to popular demand, producers David and Hannah Mirvish are announcing an extension of performances.

Tickets for the new block – for performances from February 4 through April 27, 2025 – will go on sale at 10AM on Monday September 16. Tickets will be available online at www.mirvish.com or by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

ABOUT THE CAST

The cast consists of: Salvatore Antonio as Scar, Zama Magudulela as Rafiki, David D'Lancy Wilson as Mufasa, Will Jeffs as Zazu, Trevor Patt as Pumbaa, Brian Sills as Timon, Camille Eanga- Selenge as Nala, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Jewelle Blackman as Shenzi, Joema Frith as Banzai and Simon Gallant as Ed.

The two roles of the lion cubs in the show will each be shared by three young actors. Young Nala will be performed by Zora Cameron, Ana Victoria Dinapo and Nendia Lewars, and Young Simba will be played by Lucien Duncan-Reid, Ira Nabong and Oliver Woon.

The ensemble includes: Caleb Ajao, Damien Broomes, Wade Buller, Krystle Chance, Lisa Michelle Cornelius, Isabel Dela Cruz, Vania DoDoo-Beals, Jordan Faye, Felander, Alex Furber, Katherine Gayle Kewsa, Tristan Ghostkeeper, Rose-Mary Harbans, Jasmine Huang, Rebaone Kgosimore, Lia Loewen, Lisakhanya Matrose, Adrienne Metivier, Khayaloxolo Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Buhle Nkomo, Martina Ortiz Luis, Hugo Pimentel, Busisiwe Shezi, Elljay Timmangen, Luc Trottier, Trayvon Ward, Ocean Williams, Tenaj Williams, Zachary Williams, Oren Williamson, Zinzi Xalisa, Marlee Young and Angel Zuma.

The original Canadian production of the multi-award-winning internationally celebrated Disney musical opened in Toronto in March 2000 to critical acclaim and sold-out houses.

