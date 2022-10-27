THE DRAGON BALL SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE to Play Canada in 2023

The time has finally come, Dragon Ball fans! Kashamara Productions will be bringing the officially licensed "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" concert to Canada in 2023. Attendees will experience the music of both the original "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z" TV series, powered by a full orchestra, while watching the storylines of both shows unfold on screen in HD (high-definition) with fellow fans.

-Montreal: Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at 7:30pm EDT - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

-Toronto: Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 7:30pm EDT - Meridian Hall.

-Vancouver: Friday, August 25th, 2023 at 7:30pm PDT - The Orpheum.

Created and produced by Overlook Events, the "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" concert is a one-of-a-kind concert experience that originally debuted in Paris, France in October 2018 as part of a

transcontinental tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Dragon Ball" in Europe. The "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" concert combines scenes and sounds of "Dragon Ball" together with live vocals, a 60-piece orchestra and the music of legendary Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi to create a truly immersive multimedia event for anime fans.

Performing at all the Canadian concerts will be the original singer of the "Dragon Ball" series himself, Hiroki Takahashi. He will be singing many of the classic songs from the series, including "Cha-La Head-Cha-La", "We Gotta Power", "Makafushigi Adventure", "Unmei no Hi ~Tamashii tai Tamashii" and more!

Produced by Toei Animation, the Dragon Ball anime franchise encompasses four TV series, namely "Dragon Ball," "Dragon Ball Z," "Dragon Ball GT" and "Dragon Ball Super," and now 21 feature films including this year's blockbuster film "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO."

Both VIP and General Admission tickets to the Canadian concerts of the "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" will go on sale Friday, December 2nd, 2022 on Ticketmaster. Presale tickets become available on Monday, November 28th, 2022. Future cities and dates to be announced.

All fans are encouraged to follow Kashamara Productions on Instagram and Facebook for concert updates, as well as to learn how to access presale tickets.

Instagram and Facebook: @KashamaraProductions