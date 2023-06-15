THE CAMP CAMPY CAMPFIRE SHOW Comes To Toronto Fringe KidsFest In July!

From the award-winning creator of 'Dungee the Dragon & the Just-Okay Juggler' comes a fun, interactive Toronto Fringe 2023 show for kids: THE CAMP CAMPY CAMPFIRE SHOW!

Uh-oh! It’s campfire time at Camp Campy - the campiest summer camp in town - but we ran out of firewood and supplies! Can you help us gather what we need for our campfire? Join Counsellors Meg, Gianni, and Dan, and Camp Director Honkie the Goose as we journey around Camp Campy to find all the things we need to start our campfire.

This uniquely interactive show, perfect for ages 4-8, invites audience members to become part of the story! Kids who wish to participate can join the cast onstage and use their imagination to become part of the action.

From the award-winning creator of the hit ‘Dungee the Dragon & the Just-Okay Juggler’ (Best of Fringe; Critic’s Pick; NNNN - Now Magazine).

'The Camp Campy Campfire Show' was crafted around consent and choice for kids. The show's structure uses consent and play theories to allow the audience (our campers!) to participate however they wish. They can be a helper, a noise maker, a leader, a part of the scenery, or simply sit in their seat and watch the action - the choice is up to each camper!

Stories by Dan

in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

The Camp Campy Campfire Show

Starring Mégane Degoussée & Gianni Sallese Created by and featuring Dan Boyer Runs July 5 - 16, 2023 Official Launch June 14, 2023