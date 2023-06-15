THE CAMP CAMPY CAMPFIRE SHOW Comes To Toronto Fringe KidsFest In July!

From the award-winning creator of 'Dungee the Dragon & the Just-Okay Juggler' comes a fun, interactive Toronto Fringe 2023 show for kids!

June 15, 2023

From the award-winning creator of 'Dungee the Dragon & the Just-Okay Juggler' comes a fun, interactive Toronto Fringe 2023 show for kids: THE CAMP CAMPY CAMPFIRE SHOW!

Uh-oh! It’s campfire time at Camp Campy - the campiest summer camp in town - but we ran out of firewood and supplies! Can you help us gather what we need for our campfire? Join Counsellors Meg, Gianni, and Dan, and Camp Director Honkie the Goose as we journey around Camp Campy to find all the things we need to start our campfire. 

This uniquely interactive show, perfect for ages 4-8, invites audience members to become part of the story! Kids who wish to participate can join the cast onstage and use their imagination to become part of the action.

From the award-winning creator of the hit ‘Dungee the Dragon & the Just-Okay Juggler’ (Best of Fringe; Critic’s Pick; NNNN - Now Magazine). 

'The Camp Campy Campfire Show' was crafted around consent and choice for kids. The show's structure uses consent and play theories to allow the audience (our campers!) to participate however they wish. They can be a helper, a noise maker, a leader, a part of the scenery, or simply sit in their seat and watch the action - the choice is up to each camper!

 
Stories by Dan 
in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents
The Camp Campy Campfire Show
Starring Mégane Degoussée & Gianni Sallese
Created by and featuring Dan Boyer
Runs July 5 - 16, 2023
Official Launch June 14, 2023

SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






1
SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY Announced At The Toronto Fringe Festival Photo
SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY Announced At The Toronto Fringe Festival

​​​​​​​SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY, a solo show written and performed by DC-based storyteller Flora Le, is part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival. This powerful storytelling piece is best described as Cheryl Strayed's Wild but on a motorcycle on the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

2
The Royal Alexandra Theatre to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Glenda Jackson Photo
The Royal Alexandra Theatre to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Glenda Jackson

The lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre will be dimmed at 8 pm on Tuesday, June 20.

3
Tita Collective Makes Their Return To The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival With Brand-new Show Photo
Tita Collective Makes Their Return To The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival With Brand-new Show MS. TITAVERSE

Multi-awarding winning and critically acclaimed all-Filipina artistic troupe Tita Collective makes their highly anticipated return to the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival with a brand-new show.

4
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs Free Canada Day Concert at Harbourfront Centre to Clos Photo
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs Free Canada Day Concert at Harbourfront Centre to Close Centennial Season

On July 1, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will take the stage at the beautiful Harbourfront Centre for a glorious—and free—Canada Day concert, marking both the nation’s 156th birthday and the grand finale of the TSO’s Centennial Celebration.

