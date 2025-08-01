THE ART OF WAR to be Presented at The Stratford Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stratford Festival will present a powerful and moving Canadian play that examines the role of art in the face of conflict and the shaping of national identity. Playwright Yvette Nolan’s The Art of War follows the journey of Nick, a young Canadian artist sent to the front lines of the Second World War, not to fight, but to observe. Armed with paintbrushes and canvas, Nick is tasked with capturing the lived experiences of Canada’s soldiers during one of the most defining periods in the country’s history.

Although he wears the uniform of the Canadian army, Nick stands apart from the other men. As a war artist, he shoulders the unique responsibility of bearing witness to both the realities of combat and the humanity within it – the hopes and fears of Canada’s soldiers. What he sees and translates to canvas becomes more than art. It becomes memory and testimony.

Directed by Keith Barker, The Art of War explores the toll of war, the power of creative expression, and the way Canada began to see itself in the shifting landscape of a postwar world. The Art of War is a timely and evocative meditation on how artists serve not only as chroniclers of history, but as architects of national consciousness.

The Art of War features Josue Laboucane as Nick with Jordin Hall as Newman, Jenna-Lee Hyde as Magda/Soldier, Julie Lumsden as Heather/Eva and Rylan Wilkie as Dennis/Matthaeus/Soldier.

Barker is joined by Set Designer Teresa Przybylski, Costume Designer Patricia Reilly, Lighting Designer Logan Raju Cracknell and Sound Designer and Vocal Director Adam Campbell with Original Artwork by Ken Nutt and Movement by Brad Cook.

The Art of War has its official opening on August 20 and runs until September 27 at the Studio Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2025 season also features As You Like It, Annie, Sense and Sensibility, Dangerous Liaisons, Macbeth, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Anne of Green Gables, The Winter’s Tale, Forgiveness and Ransacking Troy. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.