THE 10TH ANNUAL DREAM SERENADE Comes to Massey Hall in October

Massey Hall will present The 10th Annual Dream Serenade on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8pm at Massey Hall.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, May 31st @ 10am ET. As usual, this year’s line up of performers will be announced in early Fall.

Dream Serenade began with a goal to create a community driven event that not only supported the special students, parents and teachers of Toronto’s Beverley School but recognized and celebrated them with a great night of entertainment that had something for everyone. The event has grown from a small group of artists and friends to a sell out annual event now involving a host of acclaimed artists, like-minded local businesses, sponsors and community members supporting hundreds of children with disabilities and their families across the city throughout the year.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re announcing Dream Serenade’s 10th Anniversary. What began as a fundraising concert for our daughter’s school has turned into an annual celebration of our community. When we look back at the wonderful artists who’ve accepted our invitation to play Dream Serenade, the list is overwhelming. The generosity of the musicians and their support staff, the small businesses who’ve sponsored or donated to our silent auction, and all the remarkable volunteers have made Dream Serenade a one of a kind event in the city."

- Hayden Desser and Christie Greyerbiehl, Dream Serenade Founders

Dream Serenade is an annual benefit concert and celebration of Toronto’s community of children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Created by Toronto musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl in 2014, the event was a way to show appreciation and raise funds for a new playground at their daughter’s school, Beverley School. The popular annual event has grown to raise funds that directly assist hundreds of Toronto area families each year through the Summer Bursary Fund.

The Dream Serenade Summer Bursary is an initiative that provides financial support for students with exceptionalities and their families to access summer programs or enhance their summer experience. The Summer Bursary opens each spring with two streams of distributions: one application stream through our partner Social Workers and School Principals, and another online application made available to the public. This year’s Bursary program will distribute 170 bursaries to families across the Greater Toronto Area.

The show is always an unforgettable evening featuring sets by acclaimed artists, special collaborations, short films, a silent auction and exciting surprise guests. Past performers and special guests include Gord Downie, Feist, City and Colour, members of The National, Gowan, Jim Cuddy, Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn, Billy Talent, Serena Ryder, Glass Tiger, Sam Roberts, Bahamas, William Prince, The Rural Alberta Advantage, July Talk, Sarah Harmer, Tanya Tagaq, Shad and Aysanabee.

For more info on Dream Serenade’s year-round efforts and online donations, please visit dreamserenade.ca.

