Spontaneous Theatre Presents MURDER AT THE BRUCE HOTEL

Spontaneous Theatre (the group who brought Romeo & Juliet, Sidewalk Scenes, and Instant Theatre to Stratford this summer) creates an original, live, interactive murder mystery to keep you intrigued through the Fall Season. ONLY at The Bruce Hotel!

Guests will be treated to a COVID-conscious, socially distanced package that includes a sit-down dinner in Act One, while Act Two unfolds throughout the hotel.

Eavesdrop on private conversations, question suspects, make sense of autopsy results, and remember your "MOM"; every murderer needs Means, Opportunity, and Motive. You must correctly identify all three in order to be eligible to win the coveted "Master Sleuth" title & prize package.

Want to up your Murder Mystery experience? Guests who book an overnight stay at the hotel will enjoy exclusive 'bonus material'.

Hotel Packages inculde a one night stay and a full a-la-carte breakfast for two in the morning.

Learn more at http://www.thebruce.ca/murder/.

