Silence Presents Andrew Downing's OTTERVILLE

Apr. 5, 2019  

Silence Presents Andrew Downing's OTTERVILLE

Silence Presents: Otterville on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm at Silence, 46 Essex Street, Guelph http://www.silencesounds.ca/Tickets $15, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/silence-presents-otterville-tickets-58316396913.

Otterville is Andrew Downing's foray into the complex simplicity of his ancestral Tobacco Belt lineage. The music is nostalgic, evocative, peaceful and humourous, finding influence from Kurt Weill, Billy Strayhorn, Erik Satie and Bill Frisell. The magical layering of lap steel guitar, vibraphone, cello, saxophone, bass and drums creates the backdrop for the subtleness of the music to quietly squeeze the listener into emotional submission. The group's debut double CD, simply called Otterville, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim including a JUNO nomination.

featuring

  • Andrew Downing - cello
  • Christine Bougie - lap steel
  • Michael Davidson - vibraphone
  • Tara Davidson - alto saxophone
  • Paul Mathew - bass
  • Nick Fraser - drums


Related Articles View More Toronto Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Stratford Festival Launches Free Multimedia Study Tool For ROMEO AND JULIET
  • Cast Illness Postpones First Performances of NEXT TO NORMAL at the CAA Theatre
  • Ontario Trillium Foundation Grow Grant Enables Students To Experience One Little Goat Theatre Company's PLAY: A (MINI) HISTORY OF THEATRE FOR KIDS
  • Nightwood Theatre Announces its 2019/20 Season
  • Luminato Festival And Lua Shayenne Dance Company Present KIRA, THE PATH
  • URINETOWN THE MUSICAL: In Concert To Benefit WaterAid Canada

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup