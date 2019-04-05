Silence Presents Andrew Downing's OTTERVILLE

Silence Presents: Otterville on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm at Silence, 46 Essex Street, Guelph http://www.silencesounds.ca/Tickets $15, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/silence-presents-otterville-tickets-58316396913.

Otterville is Andrew Downing's foray into the complex simplicity of his ancestral Tobacco Belt lineage. The music is nostalgic, evocative, peaceful and humourous, finding influence from Kurt Weill, Billy Strayhorn, Erik Satie and Bill Frisell. The magical layering of lap steel guitar, vibraphone, cello, saxophone, bass and drums creates the backdrop for the subtleness of the music to quietly squeeze the listener into emotional submission. The group's debut double CD, simply called Otterville, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim including a JUNO nomination.

featuring

Andrew Downing - cello

Christine Bougie - lap steel

Michael Davidson - vibraphone

Tara Davidson - alto saxophone

Paul Mathew - bass

Nick Fraser - drums





