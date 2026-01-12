Sean Jones to Present THE LOVE.AFFAIR at Harbourfront Centre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Juno Award winning R&B artist and actor, Sean Jones will return to Harbourfront Centre, Valentine's Day, February 14th. 2026, 8:00 PM-12:00 AM. The special presentation will include special guests, Tanika Charles, Dwayne Morgan and John Fellner. The show will also feature, Sean's incredible eight-piece band. The show sold out last year... so get your tickets early. THE LOVE. AFFAIR Valentines concert promises to be even bigger, followed by the Afterparty Affair with DJ Steve Fernandez, (Bellosound). Audiences know that Sean makes it personal putting his passion on display with each song. The artist brings a vibe that draws you in and keeps you there. THE LOVE. AFFAIR concert is bringing back, the popular "Dedicate a Song" segment. If you would like to dedicate a song to someone special.

THE LOVE. AFFAIR is not just for lovers. Yes, it's Valentine's Day... but this night is for anyone who loves great music and wants to feel that warm, beautiful vibe that the artist brings to the room. As soon as Sean takes the stage, you know you're a part of something special.... A night to remember. Bring your partner, your Best Friend, your crew, or come solo and let the music hold you. Experience the R&B you love from the artist you love.... Sean Jones.

Don't forget to join Sean and crew for the exclusive Afterparty Affair with DJ Steve Fernandez, (Bellosound).