STRANGER SINGS to Hold Special 80's Night Performance With Cast Talkback

STRANGER SINGS, Toronto's hilarious new show, will hold an 80's night on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the 7:30 PM performance complete with special 1980's ticket prices!

A limited number of tickets in the main Orchestra section of the theatre will be specially priced at just $20.00 for the event which in addition to the show will include a post-show talk back and meet-and-greet with the STRANGER SINGS cast and creatives and lots of 80's tunes. Additionally, audiences will be encouraged to cosplay as their favorite STRANGER THINGS character or most bodacious 80's attire, and all who attend dressed for the occasion will be entered to win a prize package of official STRANGER SINGS merchandise!

STRANGER SINGS takes audiences back to when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures in a hilarious 'upside down' take on the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS in all it's campy 1980's glory. Following an incredibly successful production Off-Broadway in New York City, STRANGER SINGS has taken Toronto by storm in this All-Canadian production!

