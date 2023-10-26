SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative

The Toronto production of SIX The Musical is launching Queen of the Month, a city-wide initiative that shines a spotlight on individuals who are making a positive impact in Toronto and beyond.

Their aim is to celebrate exceptional individuals across all Toronto, and to shine a spotlight on the contributions they are making in their communities.

What defines a Queen? It can be a friend, a mentor, a parent, an educator, a community member…anyone who inspires you. It is someone in your life who deserves recognition as a remarkable individual; someone who you think has made a difference in the world.

Every month, an exceptional individual from Toronto, its six boroughs and surrounding communities, will be chosen as our Queen of the Month and rewarded with two (2) complimentary tickets to experience SIX The Musical in Toronto. The Queen of the Month will also be featured in the Mirvish newsletter and on our social media channels.

Click Here! Nominations for the December Queen of the Month close on Sunday, November 12 at 11:59PM ET. The selected Queen will be announced via the Mirvish social channels at the end of November.

The Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss opened to rave reviews in Toronto on September 28 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. SIX is on stage through February 11, 2024.

SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Kelsee Kimmel as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys.

They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Elizabeth Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson.

About SIX





From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school’s Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread. The show’s popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.



SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre in New York, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and across North America, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Atrium in Seoul, South Korea.



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts surpassed 6 million streams in its first month and has been streamed over 49 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.



SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, US Casting by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.



The Canadian production of SIX is produced by David Mirvish, Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus