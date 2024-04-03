SIX Sets Final Extension for Run at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s SIX is extended again, with tickets now available for performances until May 26, 2024, at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre. This will be the show’s final extension.



By the time it closes, the Canadian production of SIX will have had a run of 40 weeks — four in Edmonton and 36 in Toronto — and have been seen by over 320,000 people.



“SIX has been a sensation around the world,” said David Mirvish. “That certainly is also the case in Canada. We are immensely proud of having our own production, which has received critical acclaim, showcased the talents of amazing new performers, introduced professional theatre to a much younger audience, and has been a tremendous financial success.



“Many thanks to our wonderful partners — original producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum — for making the Canadian production of SIX possible and for their continued support.”



Tickets to the final extension of SIX are now on sale online at mirvish.com, by phone at 1-800-461-3333 and in-person at the Royal Alexandra Theatre box office.



The Canadian Production of SIX The Musical

The Canadian production of SIX, began at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton on August 12, 2023 and played until September 14. It travelled to Toronto and began performances at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 23, 2023.

SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. Maggie Lacasse returns to the company on April 9, 2024. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys. They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Elizabeth Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson.

About SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre in New York, at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and across North America.

SIX is the winner of 23 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts surpassed 6 million streams in its first month and has been streamed over 90 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, US Casting by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.