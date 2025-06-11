SIRANOUSH Comes to Next Stage Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Do you know who the first woman in the non-western world to play Hamlet was? And what if we told you this same woman performed 300 roles in nearly a dozen languages across almost as many countries in a time when women couldn’t vote or were still considered property?

Meet Merobe Kantarjian, stage name Siranoush, an Armenian actress born in Ottoman Turkey in 1857. Despite experiencing tragic personal loss and massive cultural upheaval, she went on to build up a career as a beloved actress and theatre company owner.

Back by popular demand from a sold out run in 2022, CorpOLuz Theatre is proud to present Siranoush, a bold multimedia, multilingual one-woman show that reimagines the life of this trailblazer. The show runs from July 2nd to 13th at The Young Centre for the Performing Arts’ Tank House Theatre in Toronto’s Distillery District as part of the Next Stage Festival, the curated wing of the Fringe Festival.

Multiple Dora-nominated playwright and performer Lara Arabian (Kim’s Convenience, The Handmaid’s Tale) returns as herself, a 21st century Armenian-Canadian trying to balance artistry, identity, and motherhood, and for whom Siranoush’s story resonates deeply. In a virtuosic solo performance that takes us across time and space, Arabian portrays all the characters, seamlessly moving between roles as she brings to life the intertwined stories of two women shaped by displacement, artistic passion, and resilience.

Directed by Carla Melo (Artistic Director, CorpOLuz Theatre), Siranoush blends magical realism and multilingual storytelling to create a rich theatrical tapestry that explores the power of theatre as a tool for cultural survival and female empowerment.

“Lara’s commitment and incredible approach to blending her story with Siranoush’s unique journey is unforgettable. I was so impressed by the unique alchemy of the piece.” Internationally renowned Oscar nominated director Atom Egoyan

Creative Team:

Lara Arabian: Playwright/Performer

Carla Melo: Director/Co-Creator

Sebastian Marziali: Lighting Designer

Avideh Saadatpajouh: Projection Designer

Armen Bazarian and Shane Miersch: Sound Designers Frank/ie Mulder: Stage Manager

