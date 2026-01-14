Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Host Lunar New Year Concert in 2026

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will welcome the Year of the Horse with a vibrant Lunar New Year celebration at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Back by enthusiastic demand, Year of the Horse: A Lunar New Year Celebration brings together spectacular guest artists, cherished musical traditions, and community festivities in an evening that honours renewal, prosperity, and joyful togetherness.

The concert will be led by internationally acclaimed conductor Carolyn Kuan, with beloved comedian Dashan (Mark Rowswell) returning as host and narrator. Joining them is world-renowned pipa virtuoso Wu Man, celebrated globally for her artistry and commitment to expanding the instrument's reach, and Ryan Huang, a 15-year-old piano prodigy and Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholar, who will perform the first movement of Grieg's Piano Concerto. The program will be enriched by a dance performance from Yang Yang Dance Studio, adding a dimension of colour, movement, and cultural storytelling to the celebration. Bank of China (Canada) will sponsor the Lunar New Year concert for the 3rd consecutive year.

This year's program features a dynamic selection of works from Western and Chinese classical traditions, as well as celebratory favourites befitting the season. Highlights include Li Huanzhi's rousing Spring Festival Overture; Vivian Fung's Pizzicato; Zhao Jiping's Concerto No. 2; Chen Gexin's beloved Gōngxǐ Gōngxǐ (恭喜恭喜); Huang Ruo's Folk Songs; and Liu Tieshan and Mao Yuan's spirited Dance of the Yao People.

The evening also marks the world première of 蜀道難 Shu Dao Nan (The Way to Shu is Treacherous) by composer Alison Yun Fei Jiang—a former TSO RBC Affiliate Composer—adding a special Toronto connection to this festive occasion.

The festivities begin at 6:30pm in the Roy Thomson Hall lobby, where guests can enjoy a lively lion dance performance, explore a curated Asian artisan market, and participate in family-friendly cultural activities before taking their seats for the concert.