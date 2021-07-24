Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHIP-SHAPE! is Now Playing at Toronto Fringe KidsFest

Performances run July 21-31, 2021.

Jul. 24, 2021  

Ahoy, mateys! A plague has befallen the land, and noble seafarers Captain Buttsworth and Major-Corporal Trinket are stuck ashore and need your help to rescue their Gran-Gran! Come and enlist with the Royal ImagiNavy, and follow our silly sailors through a series of zany mishaps and miscommunications, wacky wisecracks, and fun, interactive games and crafts! But, be sure to watch out for the devious Captain MeowMeow-le pirate à trois pattes!

Born out of the boredom of the pandemic and the growing need for children's entertainment and activities while stuck at home, Ship-Shape! is a brand-new, fun-filled and educational digital play suitable for ages 3-10. The goal of the show is really to spread positivity and share some fun silliness in light of the prevailing pandemic (without being about the pandemic), which must just be so very overwhelming and confusing for kids (not mention their parents)!

Playtime Playhouse in association with the Toronto Fringe Festival presents Ship-Shape!, created and written by Diana Franz, performed and developed by Diana Franz and Nicole Marie McCafferty.

Watch and purchase tickets online at fringetoronto.com


