Royal Conservatory Orchestra, Kronos Quartet and ARC Ensemble Round Out RESOUNDING CONCERT Lineup

The Resounding Concert online event will take place on October 17 at 8pm.

Royal Conservatory Orchestra, conducted by Canadian Opera Company Music Director Johannes Debus, with Zuri Wells on marimba; award-winning experimental Kronos Quartet with Inuit throat singing sensation Tanya Tagaq (who performed in Koerner Hall together during the 21C Music Festival 2016); and the Royal Conservatory's very own ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory) round out the classical music offerings during The Resounding Concert online event on October 17 at 8pm.

The reimagined Resounding Concert, in support of Koerner Hall and The Royal Conservatory of Music, is a free online benefit event featuring a host of international superstars who have performed at Koerner Hall and have become its worldwide ambassadors.

This galaxy of stars of classical, jazz, pop, and world music will come together for this extravaganza to bring the joy of music to communities across Canada and around the world via online broadcast at rcmusic.com/ResoundingEvent.

Although the livestream is free, The Royal Conservatory is deeply grateful for donations in support of the Fund for Koerner Hall in order to keep bringing live music to audiences and keep artists working.

For those in Toronto, dinner packages are also available at the following levels:

Orchestra Level Patron: Group Dinner for eight to ten people - $8,000

• A curated three-course dinner by Daniel et Daniel delivered to your door

• Your choice of four bottles of wine from our selection

• Option of complimentary in-house butler service (some restrictions apply)

First Balcony Patron: Gourmet Dinner for two people - $2,000

• A curated three-course dinner by Daniel et Daniel delivered to your door

• Your choice of a bottle of wine from our selection

Second Balcony Patron: Celebration box for up to four people - $500

• Wine and cheese selection

OR

• Cocktails and snack selection delivered to your door

Presenting Patrons will be recognized on screen during the event and will receive a tax receipt for the maximum allowable amount.

To register for the free livestream, purchase a dinner package, and donate, please visit rcmusic.com/ResoundingEvent.

Early bird registrations are eligible to choose one of the following free livestreams:

Music from The Cuban, featuring Hilario Durán on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8pm

KUNÉ - Canada's Global Orchestra and Moskitto Bar on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8pm.

