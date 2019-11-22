Roy Thomson Hall Presents The Return Of Grammy Award-winner Chris Botti

Roy Thomson Hall presents the return of Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti on Friday, March 20. Tickets are on sale today. To purchase, call 416-872-4255, visit roythomsonhall.com/tickets or in-person at the Roy Thomson Hall Box Office (60 Simcoe St., Toronto, ON)

For over two decades, Botti has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation's largest selling instrumental artist.

Botti's mesmerizing performances with a stunning array of legends such as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Andrea Bocelli have cemented his place as one of the most brilliant and inspiring forces of the contemporary music scene. Whether he's performing with illustrious symphonies or at renowned venues around the globe, his unparalleled crystalline and poetic sound transcends musical boundaries.





