Rosa Laborde's LIGHT To Have World Premiere Digital Run This March at Tarragon Theatre

Mike Payette, Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos have announced the long awaited world premiere of Light.

The play, written by former Tarragon Playwright-in-Residence Rosa Laborde, runs in the Mainspace for a limited run of in-person performances exclusive to Tarragon subscribers, March 8 - 13, 2022, and is available Chez Vous and on-demand with digital recording from March 15 - 27, 2022.



While in-person performances are limited to subscribers, Pay-What-You-Can subscriptions are still available (see here).



This self-reflective comedy features an all star cast and sees Willow (Sara Farb), a newcomer to a meditative commune searching for answers, a spiritual leader struggling with his own mind, and a family secret that threatens the collective's peace.



"In this time that asks us to look deep within our relationships to each other and the world around us, Light strikes a timely and necessary chord," notes Artistic Director Mike Payette. "Through the journey of these beautifully flawed and recognizable characters and their pasts, we get to witness their present, ultimately placing a glorious mirror on ourselves and our truths."



This new work written by Rosa Laborde (Tarragon: Hush, Léo, Marine Life, Factory Theatre: Year of the Rat) features an all star cast including Maurice Dean Wint (Tarragon: Courageous, Capture Me), Maria Del Mar (Tarragon: Flesh and Other Fragments of Love, "24"), Shakura Dickson (Tarragon: Girls Like That, Factory Theatre: Trout Stanley), Sara Farb (Tarragon Debut, The Musical Stage Company: Fun Home, TPM: R-E-B-E-C-C-A, on Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Christine Horne (Tarragon Debut, Why Not Theatre: Prince Hamlet, Nightwood Theatre: Between the Sheets), Linda Kash (Tarragon Debut, Musical Stage Company: Caroline, or Change), Hardee T. Lineham (Tarragon: The Ugly One, The Company Theatre: Stuff Happens, "V-Wars") and Philip Riccio (Tarragon Debut, Co-Artistic Director, The Company Theatre, As Actor: Festen, Jerusalem), with direction by Jackie Maxwell (Tarragon: The Memory of Water, Factory Theatre: Zadie's Shoes). Featuring design from Michael Gianfrancesco (Set and Costume, Tarragon: Bunny, Mustard), Bonnie Beecher (Lighting, Tarragon: Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, The Runner) and Deanna H. Choi (Sound, Tarragon:The Realistic Joneses, Soulpepper: August: Osage County).



Light runs in Tarragon's Mainspace from March 8 - 13, 2022 exclusively for subscribers. Tarragon Chez Vous digital access to Light runs March 15 - 27, 2022.



Tarragon will continue with our current plan to require proof of vaccination for all staff, artists and patrons and reduced capacities in our theatres. Masking remains mandatory as per provincial guidelines. You can find the full list of safety measures, including our vaccination policy, here.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tarragontheatre.com, or by phone at 416-531-1827. Discounts are available for students, groups, arts workers, Front Line Workers, and the Underemployed. Contact the box office for more information.



Tarragon offers the most flexible subscription packages in the city with Pay-What-You-Can Pricing. Plus, allowing patrons to choose their productions, change their dates free of charge. Visit the website or call Patron Services today for more information.



Rush tickets are sold for $25, online via tickets.tarragontheatre.com at 12pm on the day of the performance. Rush tickets are subject to availability.



For more information on Tarragon's events and activities, visit www.tarragontheatre.com/calendar.