Review: Spectacular ANNIE is a Must-See at the Stratford Festival

Director/Choreographer Donna Feore has done it again! The Stratford Festival production of ANNIE opened on Tuesday evening and the audience reception could not have been more enthused. Feore has assembled an incredible cast of actors, singers, dancers, and dog(s) who put on a show that expertly balances the saccharine optimism and sentimentality of the well-known story with delicious humour and spectacle, resulting in a delightfully entertaining night at the theatre that audiences of all demographics will enjoy.

Harper Rae Asch is a star. To the role of Annie, she brings crystal clear vocals and a command of the stage that is impressive for a performer of any age, let alone an eleven-year-old. She’s also an excellent dancer – something that is on full display during the Hard Knock Life number, and then again when she and Jennifer Rider-Shaw’s Grace Farrell suddenly hop in and join the ensemble during a dance break in NYC. Her acting chops are also on full display during many touching scenes where she shares some tender moments with Dan Chameroy’s Oliver Warbucks.

This is truly a cast full of stars, with everyone delivering a wonderful performance. The aforementioned Rider-Shaw and Chameroy are fantastic as Grace Farrell and Oliver Warbucks - each bringing out all the layers in their characters. Their on-stage chemistry has been honed over the years at the Festival, most recently as Velma Kelly and Billy Flynn in CHICAGO, and it is fun to now see them as this pair. Rider-Shaw brings a warm and quiet wisdom to Grace, who, if you pay attention, is the brains behind every successful plan in the show. Chameroy is endearing and funny as his Warbucks accidentally becomes a doting dad. The potential love story between Grace and Oliver is a relatively minor detail in the grand scheme of this show, but the two play this dynamic charmingly and immediately have the audience invested. Both are also excellent in their scenes with Asch.

Laura Condlln is a hilarious force of nature as head of the orphanage, Miss Aggie Hannigan. Condlln’s Miss Hannigan definitely thinks she is the main character in this story. From her first appearance in a delightful jump-scare, to her comedic melodramatic downfall, the story of Aggie Hannigan has the stakes of any Shakespearean drama performed on that stage (at least in the mind of Aggie Hannigan).

Mark Uhre is also fabulous as Aggie’s brother Rooster, as is Amanda Lundgren as Lily St. Regis. Along with Condlln, this trio chews up the scenery. As far as ‘villains’ go, they are fun to root against in terms of the plot, and even more fun to cheer for when they are on stage singing and dancing.

The performers who received the most cheers on Opening Night, however, were most certainly the orphans. Along with Asch, Cydnee Abbott, Evonny Harker, Harmony Holder, Isla Horner, Sofia Grace Otta, Olivia Padfield, Jessica Reddy, and Addison Wagman are utterly stellar every moment they are on stage. Feore’s choreography is always wonderful, and she does not hold back with her younger performers. The dance and acrobatic skills of these young artists is astounding and they deserved every second of the standing ovation they received on Opening Night. Quick shoutout as well to Hazel Heaney and Fae Lewis who each cover multiple orphan characters and appear in other scenes throughout the show. What an incredible display of talent among all these young people.

As is always the case in a Stratford Festival musical, the Ensemble is supberb as well. From residents of Hooverville, to dancing staff in the Warbucks household, to radio personalities, these talented performers make the world of ANNIE complete.

I would also be remiss to not mention the true star of the show, Sandy the dog – portrayed last night by Clue, who alternates with his Best Friend Uno. The Festival Theatre has a special relationship with dogs. It is the location of a viral photo of service dogs sitting in the audience of a musical as part of their training, that makes its rounds on social media every year or so, and it is now also the home of the goodest boys in the animal theatre industry. Audience members will have to see the show at least twice in order to see both Clue and Uno shine.

What strikes me about this show are the parallels between the time the characters of ANNIE were living in in 1933 and the time we are living in now. From the political climate, to income disparity, to foreign threats, there are many themes that hit close to home. I have frequently heard from fellow theatregoers that the Arts have been an important escape from daily stressors, so there is something touching about characters reflecting hope and optimism back at us in a show where they are facing a lot of those same stressors.

On the surface, the character of Annie’s outlook on life is simple and naïve, and when the adults around her choose to adopt that outlook, it is perhaps easy for a cynical audience member to scoff. When you take a step back and consider the strife that this young girl has endured, however, you realize that her resilience and her positive outlook are not naïve. This is how she has survived. This is not to say that there is a secret depth to this show – At the end of the day, it is a charming musical with a joyful message – but this way of looking at the character does give us permission to let go of that cynicism and embrace said message. ‘The sun will come out tomorrow’ doesn’t have to be a passive concept. We, as a society can actively bring that light with the gifts we possess. This company has certainly done that for us with this production.

ANNIE continues in Repertory at the Festival Theatre until November 2nd.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Hou

