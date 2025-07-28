Review: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage's co-production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 was a smashing success during their record breaking run at Streetcar's Crowsnest. Now, the Comet has touched down at the Royal Alexandra Theatre for a limited time. With music, lyrics, book, and orchestrations by celebrated composer Dave Malloy, and directed by Chris Abraham, this rollercoaster ride of a show is based on a scintillating melodrama within Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.

There is quite the list of characters within The Great Comet of 1812 and the opening prologue explains, in high sparkling energy, who they all are and how they're all related. However, as we are told in song, remembering them is not required as they're listed in the program.

What we do need to know is Natasha (Hailey Gillis) has returned to Moscow in anticipation of her fiance Prince Andrey's (Marcus Nance) return from war as he battles Napoleon's attempts to invade Russia. Before Andrey returns, Natasha falls under the spell of Moscow's most notorious playboy Anatole (George Krissa). In order to salvage Natasha and her tarnished reputation, her family turns to their trusted friend Pierre (Evan Buliung), despite his own exhistential crisis, to help restore her dignity.

If you're a regular attendee of stage musicals, be prepared for something unique when attending The Great Comet of 1812. It begins with the audience's choice of seats as stage seating is not only possible, but encouraged. Audience members have the option of selecting seats that flank the stage for an up close and personal experience of the show, or the box seats nearest the stage. Audience participation is also integral as actors will interact with people both seated on stage and within the crowd - you may be asked to dance and flirt with cast members, play a noisemaker, or have a cheeky verbal and visual exchange. If approached, audience members are encouraged to participate to their own level of comfort.

And yes, the show itself is quite the whirlwind filled with moments that run the gammut of emotions while utilizing some rather genius directing choices. When Natasha arrives in Moscow and meets her future inlaws including Andrey's sister, the Princess Mary (Heeyun Park), it becomes immediately apparent that these two do not like each other. To further highlight their tension, the two are sat at opposite ends of the revolving stage in the most tense shared cup of tea there ever was while singing a long and drastically dissonant note. It is brilliantly uncomfortable. Likewise, the use of reigns being commanded by Balaga (Andrew Penner), the troyka driver, from the upper level of the stage while being pulled from below making for quite the visual effect.

The cast is remarkable. Gillis dazzles as Natasha and she effortlessly captivates the audience while Krissa as Anatole has the right blend of charisma and magnetism that can sweet anyone away. Nance as both Prince Andrey and the Old Prince Bolkonsky is a pleasant surprise, what a beautifully rich baritone voice!

Of course accolades must be given to set designers Julie Fox and Joshua Quinlan for creating a stage piece that is so captivating to see, in particular with the way it rotates like a roulette wheel while powered by actors. The combination of the revolving stage, the muiltiple levels, the audience on the stage, and the actors in the crowd make for quite the challenge when it comes to blocking the production and director Chris Abraham along with stage manager Sarah Miller and choreographer Ray Hogg have outdone themselves for creating a visual masterpiece.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is only here until August 24, be sure to grab your tickets soon as this show should not be missed.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz

