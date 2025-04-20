Review: AMERICANADIAN at SoCap Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I must confess we were somewhat apprehensive about seeing a one-woman show. One-person shows have a very “all or nothing” vibe. Either the performer has the chops to keep the audience engaged single-handedly, or they don’t. Fortunately, Meredith Mullen is a strong singer and a charming storyteller, and we had a very nice evening watching her piece “AmeriCanadian” and the improv set that preceded it at Beer Beer, the Saturday comedy night at SOCAP Comedy.

Using a mix of musical theatre, storytelling, and sketch comedy, AmeriCanadian takes us on the author and performer's journey of relocating to Toronto from Nashville at 19 to her 28-year-old present experience. Given the current strained nature of Canada-US relations, I thought the show might tackle current events and politics, including explicit references to the orange menace who shall not be named. While cultural differences were a theme, the show was relatively lighthearted, with Mullen’s coming-of-age experiences coming to the fore.

For me, the highlight of the show was the musical numbers. Compositionally, Mullen relies on accessible musical theatre power ballad conventions to tell hew story. The reliance on compositional conventions is delivered so that it’s clear this is all part of the comedy. It’s also an effective way to showcase her hearty and confident belt-style singing. She has an impressive range and a voice that’s very easy to listen to. While working within the conventions of popular musical theatre, she manages to showcase her versatility in a range of tempi and moods. The opening number, “Where I live”, which is reprised at the end, is catchy enough that it’s been popping up as an earworm since seeing the show.

The show write-up notes that these are “politically charged times” for Canada-US relations. However, as I experienced the show, the coming-of-age and sense of belonging themes resonated the most clearly for me. Suitable to the laid-back comedy bar venue, the show kept it light but not fluffy, and she worked in some fun physical comedy at the end.

I’d check out Meredith Mullen and Beer, Beer at SOCAP Comedy again. Did I mention that the night’s name alludes to the part where your ticket comes with two free tall cans? Solid comedic talent and a great deal on comedy sauce - you really can’t miss!

To find out about Meredith Mullen's upcoming shows, follow her on Instagram @mere_gucci

Photo of Meredith Mullen by Rob Moden

