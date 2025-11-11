Renowned Musician Lang Lang To Perform At Roy Thomson Hall In April 2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roy Thomson Hall will welcome back Lang Lang, one of the most celebrated pianists of his generation, for a live performance on Saturday, April 10, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14, 2025, and will be available at roythomsonhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

As a pianist, educator, and philanthropist, Lang Lang has become one of the leading global ambassadors for classical music in the 21st century. He is equally at home performing for billions during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony or for children in classrooms around the world.

Described by The New York Times as “the hottest artist on the classical music planet,” Lang Lang has performed to sold-out audiences across the globe and collaborated with conductors including Sir Simon Rattle, Gustavo Dudamel, Daniel Barenboim, and Christoph Eschenbach, as well as with the world’s foremost orchestras. Known for his boundary-crossing musical curiosity, Lang Lang continues to redefine what it means to be a modern classical artist.

For tickets and information, visit roythomsonhall.com.