ROMEO & JULIET Comes to High Park This Summer

Canadian Stage has announced the details of this year's Dream in High Park production – the Bard's most touching and romantic tragedy – ROMEO & JULIET, on stage in the High Park Amphitheatre from July 13th to August 31st. (Media night: July 17th)

Multi-award-winning director Marie Farsi (Fifteen Dogs, Ghost Quartet) leads a distinguished cast including park newcomers Praneet Akilla (SkyMed, Allegiance) as Romeo and Lili Beaudoin (I, Claudia, The Humans) as Juliet, with Matthew G. Brown, Joella Crichton, Daniel Krmpotic, Ziska Louis, Diego Matamoros, Dan Mousseau, Meilie Ng, Asher Rose, Mike Shara, and Michaela Washburn.

One of Shakespeare's most adored and enduring plays, ROMEO & JULIET is the greatest of love stories and romantic tragedies. Following the titular ill-fated lovers whose rival families, the Capulets and Montagues, are locked in a brutal blood feud, this most iconic work has captivated audiences and artists for centuries and been reimagined within countless films, ballets, operas, novels and more.

“ROMEO & JULIET is a truly thrilling theatrical experience and a huge audience favourite in the park,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “It has spectacular romance, heart-wringing tragedy, it explores enduring and universal themes of love, conflict, and fate – it could be the perfect Dream in High Park play. We are thrilled to have director Marie Farsi – who has emerged as one of the most exciting directors in the country - working with us for the first time. And we are equally thrilled to welcome Praneet Akilla and Lili Beaudoin in the title roles, who will surely prove to be a swoon-worthy R&J.”

Believed to have been written between 1591 and 1595, ROMEO & JULIET belongs to a tradition of tragic romances stretching back to antiquity. The plot is based on an Italian tale written by Matteo Bandello and translated into verse as The Tragical History of Romeus and Juliet by Arthur Brooke in 1562 and retold in prose in Palace of Pleasure by William Painter in 1567. It was among Shakespeare's most popular plays during his lifetime and, along with Hamlet, is one of his most frequently performed.

Joining Farsi on the creative team behind ROMEO & JULIET are set and Costume Designer Sim Suzer, lighting designer Logan Raju Cracknell, associate lighting designer Emilie Trimbee, sound designer Olivia Wheeler, and choreographer Stephen Cota.

ROMEO & JULIET runs July 13TH through August 31st. Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00pm with Sunday performances now offered at 7:00pm.

