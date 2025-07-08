RENT In Concert to be Presented At Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roy Thomson Hall will present RENT: In Concert on Monday, February 23, 2026.An ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists come together to share the iconic music of RENT like never before. This symphonic take on the Jonathan Larson's beloved musical includes the full score of the show, including favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me”.

Tickets on sale this Thursday, July 10 at 10am ET via the Roy Thomson Hall Box Office at 416-872-4255 or online.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

