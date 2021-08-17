Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at R+J at The Stratford Festival

This radically reimagined version of Shakespeareâ€™s beloved romantic tragedy invites you into an up-to-the-minute modern world of sound and music.

Aug. 17, 2021 Â 

They say that love is blind - and with blindness comes the freedom to open the mind's eye to a world of limitless possibility. Likewise, the challenge of staging the world's most famous love story, Romeo and Juliet, in a time of physical distancing brings with it the opportunity to explore modes of theatrical presentation that are both unexpectedly novel and as old as the art of storytelling itself.

Intended for blind, low-vision and sighted audiences alike, this radically reimagined version of Shakespeare's beloved romantic tragedy invites you into an up-to-the-minute modern world of sound and music, a world that challenges the identities we construct when we use only our eyes, a world in which the entrenched hostilities of an older generation are challenged by the passions of young people who only want to love.

R+J is accessible to blind and low-vision audiences through an integrated audio description.

For tickets & more information, please visit: https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/R-J

Sepehr Reybod

Eponine Lee, Alex Bulmer, Dante Jemmott

Eponine Lee, Tom Rooney

Alex Bulmer

Eponine Lee

Dante Jemmott, Eponine Lee

Rick Roberts, Beck Lloyd, Eponine Lee, Tom Rooney

The company of R+J

Dante Jemmott

The company of R+J


