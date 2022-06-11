Opera Legend Ben Heppner Enthralls Audience At Fundraiser For Collingwood Music Festival

On Sunday afternoon, June 5th renowned Canadian tenor Ben Heppner and brilliant pianist Daniel Vnukowski performed a stirring rendition of Richard Strauss' Enoch Arden, based on the heart-wrenching poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson during his tenure as England's Poet Laureate in 1864. Mr. Vnukowski gave a short introduction on the various "leitmotifs" (main musical themes) found in the score, followed by a dramatic, colourful performance featuring both artists.

Mr. Heppner's recitation of the poem and Mr. Vnukowski's nuanced performance kept the audience in a state of suspense throughout the musical tale: After being caught in a shipwreck and disappearing for ten years, Enoch had been declared legally dead and his beloved wife Annie had moved on to a new suitor. Tennyson captures the rich imagery of Enoch's fateful sojourn and Annie's tormenting pain and yearning for Enoch before moving on.

Upon completion of the one-hour recital, the audience rewarded the performers with a prolonged standing ovation. Ben Heppner then took questions from the audience relating to his incredibly long career of having performed at major opera houses throughout the world. This was followed by a short encore piece which Mr. Heppner once sang at an after-concert party at La Scala in Milan, Italy: "I Don't Wanna Rock and Roll" by Maury Yeston.

Daniel Vnukowski, also the artistic director of Collingwood Music Festival, exclaimed: "It was a glorious, historic day in the making and I would like to give another round of thanks to Ben Heppner for sharing his remarkable artistry with us, to our dear hosts J.C. Pennie & Marilyn Field at Windrush Estate Winery for opening up their chateau for this event, and to everyone who worked so hard to make it a success: the board of Directors, Treasurer, Staff, Members, Friends of the Festival, Sponsors, Donors and dozens of volunteers. We were also thrilled to welcome fans of Ben's and festival supporters from both nearby and as far away as Calgary and Ottawa!"

The concert was then followed by a silent auction, in which local Collingwood-based painter, John Wallace Burton, had donated one of his stunning, oil landscape paintings of Georgian Bay, which fetched $3500, helping to raise additional funds for the festival.

The event raised over $20,000 to further the festival's mission of bringing exceptional, memorable music experiences to the South Georgian Bay area each summer, featuring award-winning artists in the fields of classical, world, jazz and Indigenous genres. As well this important fundraiser assists in expanding the festival's FREE youth programs taking place at nearby Duntroon Highlands Golf Club which has an enchanted, musical pathway coupled with the serenity of nature - all outdoors with charming views of the bay.

Running from July 8-15, 2022, Collingwood Summer Music Festival will treat audiences to the brilliant, symphonic power of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, a program of popular spirituals with the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, the swingin' a cappella choir "Countermeasure, and so much more.

Vnukowski is excited to announce that The New Classical FM is offering the opportunity to win a VIP Festival Package. The prize includes an overnight stay at the 11 Rooms Boutique Hotel in Downtown Collingwood, an Italian dinner-for-two at Brunello and a patio breakfast-for-two at Petit Espresso Post as well as 2 Gold Passes to the Collingwood Music Festival.

To enter the draw and order tickets, visit https://collingwoodfestival.com or call (705) 416-1317.



Photo Credit: Tjalling Photography