Next Stage Theatre Festival Presents TITA JOKES

After a massively successful run at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, Tita Collective will present an extended version of their award winning show Tita Jokes, as part of the 2020 Next Stage Theatre Festival January 8 - 19, 2020 at Factory Theatre Mainspace.

Tita Collective, an all Filipina collective of multidisciplinary artists, won Patron's Pick and the Second City Outstanding New Comedy Award for Tita Jokes at Toronto Fringe. Tita Jokes is a musical comedy spectacle to remember. The show is a love letter to the strong Filipinas in their lives; their mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and friends. Tita Jokes is about the different ways titas show their love and affection, and how they move past their struggles and heartaches through comedy and songs.

Directed by Tricia Hagoriles, Tita Jokes is created and performed by Ann Paula Bautista, Belinda Corpuz, Isabel Kanaan, Ellie Posadas, Alia Rasul, and Maricris Rivera. The Music Director is Ayaka Kinugawa, with Stage Manager Justine Cargo, Choreographer Chantelle Mostacho and animation by Solis Animation.

Tita Collective is now a six member collective featuring Ann Paula Bautista (Disenchanted US Tour), Belinda Corpuz (Prairie Nurse), Isabel Kanaan (CBC's Air Farce), Alia Rasul (Generally Hospital), Maricris Rivera (Short Dances) and Ellie Posadas (Wexford Plaza). Tita Collective won the 2019 Steamwhistle Producers' Pick at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival and were named as part of "19 Asian Millennial Women You Should Know" by Cold Tea Collective.

Tita Collective are an all Filipina collective composed of award-winning playwrights, comedians, musicians, dancers, theatre makers and actors. They explore different mediums to tell the stories about the Filipinx diaspora. They sing, they dance, and they'll make you snort-laugh halo-halo through your nose!

Tita Jokes

January 8 - 19, 2020 at Next Stage Theatre Festival

Factory Theatre, Mainspace

125 Bathurst Street

Performance Dates and Times:

Wednesday, January 8, 9:15pm

Friday, January 10, 5:00pm

Saturday, January 11, 3:15pm (Talkback at 4:30pm)

Sunday, January 12, 6:15pm

Wednesday, January 15, 6:45pm (Relaxed Performance)

Friday, January 17, 7:15pm

Sunday, January 19, 1:30pm

Tickets are $18 and available by

Phone: 416.966.1062 ext. 0 or

Online: https://fringetoronto.com/next-stage/tickets-pass-info





