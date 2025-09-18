National Ballet Of Canada Unveils 2024/25 Season Award Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Ballet of Canada has announced the winners of its 2024/25 season awards, recognizing outstanding artistry, growth, and professionalism within the company.

Nio Hirano and Oliver Yonick, both Corps de Ballet members, have been awarded the Patron Award of Merit by the Patrons’ Council Committee. Presented by Geneviève McKillop, former Chair of the Patrons’ Council Committee, the award celebrates exceptional growth and progress. Hirano and Yonick will each receive $1,500, and their names will be inscribed on an award donated by Myles Mindham, on display at The Walter Carsen Centre.

Clare Peterson, also a Corps de Ballet member, is the 2024/25 recipient of the David Tory Award. Named after the late David Tory, former Vice Chair of the National Ballet’s Board of Directors, the award honors consummate professionalism and dedication to the company. Presented by Tory’s son, Matthew Tory, the award includes a $3,500 prize.

This season’s RBC Emerging Artist Apprentice Award goes to Ryan Kao Cheng and Karin Laldjising, both recognized for their artistic growth and exceptional promise as Apprentices. Each receives $1,000, presented by Caroline Paxton, VP, Marketing, Client Strategy & Innovation, RBC Wealth Management.

“These important awards are a wonderful way to honour and celebrate exceptional achievement by our dancers in the past season,” said Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director. “The five recipients are recognized for the commitment, professionalism and artistry they show every day in the studio and on the stage. My huge congratulations to all!”