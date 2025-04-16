NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Set for 2025/26 Season At Roy Thomson Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roy Thomson Hall has announced the 2025-2026 season of the critically-acclaimed series, National Geographic Live with a new roster of inspiring adventurers who will share their thought-provoking adventures on stage through immersive storytelling, photography and film.

This season of National Geographic live reveals stories from the cutting edge of exploration, science, and conservation. The 2025-2026 National Geographic Live at Roy Thomson Hall season line-up includes:

Jaime Rojo – Chasing Monarchs, November 23, 24 & 25, 2025

Fifty years after the startling discovery that monarch butterflies spend winters in the forests of Mexico, photographer and National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo reveals this winged wonder of the insect world in new ways with never-before-seen visuals. Tag along with conservationists and citizen scientists who are helping this species avoid catastrophic threats, all through Jaime's beautiful photos and videos.

Doug Smith – Wild Wolves of Yellowstone, February 8, 9 &10, 2026

Yellowstone National Park contains many stories, including one of the best-case studies in wildlife conservation. Wildlife biologist and National Geographic Explorer Doug Smith led the project that reintroduced gray wolves in the 1990s. We join him on assignment in the park to see how the landscape has changed since the wolves arrived, including never-before-seen photos and videos of the quest to bring back this apex predator.

NALINI NADKARNI – From Roots to Canopy, March 22, 23 & 24, 2026

Trees have provided food, protection, and wonder for humans throughout history. We go on assignment in Costa Rica with tree canopy ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Nalini Nadkarni to climb into the clouds and dangle from the branches. Experience the magnificent wildlife and incredible science that is happening in the vast, hidden worlds suspended above our heads.

ALIZÉ CARRÈRE – Adaptation, May 31, June 1 & June 2, 2026

Communities across the world are experimenting with new ways to live in the midst of a global climate crisis and persistent environmental change. Filmmaker, anthropologist, and National Geographic Explorer Alizé Carrère guides a journey to the floating gardens of Bangladesh, the ice pyramids of India, and the latest menu items (invasive species) at U.S. restaurants. At the heart of these stories is a mindset everyone can learn from: when our approaches harmonize with nature, transformational solutions emerge.

Returning for a third season as host of this popular season is Walter Stoddard, a Senior Scientist engaged in exhibition content research and new exhibit conceptualization and development at the Ontario Science Centre. Walter is a seasoned science communicator, educator - and engaging National Geographic Live host!

Subscriptions to the series are available now at roythomsonhall.com/natgeolive or by phone at 416-872-4255.

