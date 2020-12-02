Morro And Jasp Present SEND IN THE CLOWNS

Toronto's most beloved clown duo Morro and Jasp (Heather Marie Annis and Amy Lee) launch a new project to commission and highlight new work from a great diversity of clowns all across the country.

Send In The Clowns aims to break through our communal feeling of isolation, and recreate the magic of festival tours and networking with other clowns - online.

Twice weekly for the past month and until the end of the year, Morro and Jasp share a new digital short that has been commissioned from, and features, clowns from all across Canada and Turtle Island.

With new work from Rebecca Northan (Blind Date)The Creepy Boys (Canadian Fringe circuit darlings Sam Kruger & S.E. Grummett), Derek Kwan (Dora Mavor Moore Award nominee for Outstanding Male Performer), Doloreze Leonard (Founding member of Cirque du Soleil), and Vanessa Cardoso Whelan (Acclaimed street performer, St. John's, NL)

And still to come Raj Gill and Nayana Fielkov (Vancouver), Claire Ness (Yukon), Jacqueline Russell (Calgary), Charlene Van Buekenhout (Winnipeg), Bill Yong and Barry Bilinsky (Edmonton/Montreal) and more!

Visit the cabaret at morroandjasp.com for new videos, artist bios and more!

