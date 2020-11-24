Monkey Toast Welcomes Immersive Van Gogh Producer, Corey Ross To Its Dec. 5th Show!

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is now streaming its shows live online. For our December show, host David Shore welcomes special guest, the person behind Toronto's Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, producer Corey Ross! You can watch the live stream on our YouTube channel, on Facebook, or Twitter. Viewing links are below.

Live Steam starts at 7:50pm with the show beginning at 8pm running until 9pm

www.monkeytoast.com / @mttoronto

Corey will be interviewed by two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and Second City alumnus, David Shore. The Monkey Toast Players will then use the interviews as a springboard for their improvised scenes. The show will then go back and forth between interview and improv.

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Paloma Nunez, Kirsten Rasmussen, Dale Boyer, Herbie Barnes, and Kris Siddiqi.VENUE: You Computer, Smart Phone, Tablet or Smart TV

DATE: Saturday, December 5th

TIME: Lives Stream, 7:50pm Show, 8pm

TICKET PRICES: PWYC via PayPal

BOXOFFICE: www.monkeytoast.com

TWITTER: @mttoronto

