Mirvish Theatres Will No Longer Require Masks as of July 1

Beginning Canada Day, July 1, 2022, patrons attending any of the Mirvish theatres will no longer be required to wear a protective face covering to attend a show. However, the company does recommend, for each patron's safety, that they continue to wear masks that fully cover the nose, mouth and chin when attending a performance.

The new mask protocols are also in keeping with mask mandates at the Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival, Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall, all of which no longer require their patrons to wear a mask, although they too recommend that patrons continue to mask up.

In New York, the Broadway League has also announced that as of July 1 masks will no longer be required to attend Broadway shows.

For complete details of the Mirvish safety protocols visit: https://www.mirvish.com/visit/plan-your-visit/what-to-expect-during-your-visit-to-the-theatre

