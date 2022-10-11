Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mirvish Theatres Will Dim the Marquee Lights to Honour the Life of Angela Lansbury

Oct. 11, 2022  

The marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra and the Princess of Wales theatres will be dimmed on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 pm, to honour the life of the legendary Angela Lansbury, who died today, Tuesday October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles at the age of 96.

Angela starred as Mama Rose in Arthur Laurents' production of Gypsy by Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in 1974. That role won her a Tony Award when the production transferred to Broadway.

At the Princess of Wales Theatre in 2015, Angela starred as Madame Arcati in Michael Blakemore's production of Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit, another role for which she was awarded a Tony.

With a career that spanned over seven decades, Angela worked in theatre, film, television and radio. She received an Honorary Academy Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BAFTA, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award and five additional Tony Awards, six Golden Globes, and an Olivier Award. In 2014 she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

"It's impossible to think of theatre without thinking of Angela Lansbury," said David Mirvish. "She was a giant of the stage, someone who left her mark on numerous roles. Who will ever forget her Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd? Or her Mame. Or her Helen opposite Joan Plowright's Josephine in the Broadway premiere of A Taste of Honey."

