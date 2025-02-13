Mirvish Productions to Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of National Flag Of Canada Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On February 15, 1965, the “new” Canadian flag was raised for the first time on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. On Saturday, February 15, 2025, Mirvish will commemorate the 60th anniversary of Canada's red-and-white maple-leaf flag.

Mirvish Productions is celebrating by distributing 10,000 mini paper Canadian flags to everyone who attends a show on that day.

There are four shows playing, each has two performances on Saturday:

• Come From Away at the Royal Alexandra Theatre plays at 2 pm & 8 pm.

• Fifteen Dogs at the CAA Theatre plays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

• Just for One Day – The Live Aid Musical at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre plays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

• Disney's The Lion King at the Princess of Wales Theatre plays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

Each audience member will be handed a paper flag upon entering each theatre. They will be encouraged to honour the flag by waving it in the air at each show's curtain call.

Also, on Saturday, February 15, the cast of the original Canadian production of the multi-award-winning global sensation Come From Away will perform the show's opening number, “Welcome to the Rock”, at a celebration of National Flag of Canada Day at Nathan Phillips Square.

The festivities begin at 10 am and feature a flag-raising ceremony. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Toronto City Councillors and other special guests. Following will be an ice-skating party with free hot chocolate (while supplies last).

The public is invited to attend this free event, with attendees encouraged to show their Canadian pride by wearing red and white.

