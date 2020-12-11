Mentalist Scott Silven Announces Virtual Performance

Renowned illusionist, mentalist and performance artist, Scott Silven returns with an all-new immersive interactive concept that's astounding audiences. All Silven's extraordinary abilities are on display, but it is also his capacity to draw you right into the 'room' for an intimate and interactive experience that sets this virtual show apart.

Last seen in Toronto with his renowned At the Illusionist's Table, for Luminato 2018, in this new work, Silven invites intimate groups of 30 into the world of his childhood home in Scotland where the power of place and connection takes you on your own personal journey of discovery. Pick a number. Draw a picture. Think of a word. Silven uses audience participation to weave a spellbinding story that leaves you wondering "how did he do that?".

Scott Silven is a modern-day marvel like no other. He has been called a "world-renowned mentalist" by Vogue and a "marvel" by The New York Times. Hot off a critically acclaimed world tour, with this all-new online theatrical experience Scott Silven again pushes the boundaries of his craft to give us a magical shared experience.

"I'm thrilled to be making my Canadian premiere of The Journey at TO Live," said Silven. "On my last world tour, my trip to Toronto was one of my personal highlights and I can't wait to return. This is a show about home, place, and the power of connection in these fragmented times. My creative team and I have crafted ground-breaking technology never seen before in the digital realm and woven it through the story and illusions to allow the audience to capture a moment in time where we can truly share in the impossible together. I'm hugely excited to invite Canadian audiences to take the first step on what will hopefully be an unforgettable adventure."

Performance Schedule:

Performances run February 16-21, 2021 and March 16-28, 2021

Tuesday -Saturday performances will begin at 6:00pm and 8:00pm EST

Sunday performances will begin at 2:00pm and 4:00pm EST

Running time is approximately 55 minutes

Ticket prices start at $45.00. Inventory is very limited - buy now to secure your spot!

To purchase a ticket to the event, visit tolive.com/thejourney.