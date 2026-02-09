Mayor Olivia Chow to Feature in PEOPLE OF THE CITY Opening at Bad Dog Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Bad Dog Theatre has announced a lineup of storytellers for People of the City, a live improv show celebrating Toronto through the true stories of the people who shape it.

Guest storytellers include Mayor Olivia Chow, Scarborough creator Catherine Hernandez, former MuchMusic VJ Hannah Sung, The Umbrella Academy actor Ken Hall, Toronto's top mentalist Mysterion, The Urban Geographer Daniel Rotsztain, and DesignTO's Michael Madjus - a cross-section of voices reflecting the city's creativity, history, and cultural pulse.

People of the City invites audiences to experience Toronto as they've never seen it before. Each night, a special guest storyteller shares real, personal stories that spark fast, funny, and wildly inventive scenes performed by the Bad Dog Featured Players. From late-night TTC tales to neighborhood quirks and community characters, the show celebrates the city's daily rhythms and unforgettable moments that make Toronto feel like home.

“We wanted to build a show that feels like Toronto - diverse, intimate, and bursting with life,” says Bad Dog Theatre Artistic Director Alia Rasul. “There's something magical that happens when you take a true personal story and let improvisers transform it with heart and mischief. No two nights are the same, just as no two Torontonians are either.”

Bringing together civic leaders, artists, cultural thinkers, and beloved local personalities, People of the City is a celebration of the stories that connect us. Audience members may even recognize their own experiences reflected on stage, reminding us that everyone in this city has a story worth telling.

The production showcases Bad Dog's Featured Players Season 8:

Alex Cabrera-Aragon, Alexa Mackell, Alfred Chow, Amrutha Krishnan, Janet Mac, Jared Wonago, Lance Oribello, Liz Cyrus, Maddy Atamanchuk, Patrick Ronan, Shane McLean, Sachin Sinha, and Stevey Hunter.

People of the City

Factory Theatre | February 18-28, 2026

Tickets and info at https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/people-of-the-city/

About the Bad Dog Featured Players

Now in its eighth season, the program continues to evolve under the guidance of the company's leadership and core faculty. This year's cohort reflects a bold and playful vision for the future of comedy—featuring performers from a range of disciplines, backgrounds, and lived experiences.

Past alumni of the program have gone on to join international touring companies, write for television, create acclaimed web series, and become integral members of Toronto's comedy scene.

Some notable alumni of the Featured Players include Tricia Black (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy), Guled Abdi, Franco Nguyen and Tim Blair (TallBoyz), Ajahnis Charley (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Coko Galore (Second City), Lisa Gilroy (The Studio), Kyah Green (Sort Of), Tom Hearn (Gay Garbage), Clare McConnell (Murdoch Mysteries), Rakhee Morzaria (Run The Burbs), Laura Ramoso (What We Do In The Shadows), Veronika Slowikowska (Saturday Night Live), Carley Thorne (uncarley), and Chris Wilson (This Hour Has 22 Minutes).

“The Featured Players program is a vital part of how we imagine the future of improv and comedy at Bad Dog,” said Alia Rasul, Bad Dog's Managing Artistic Director. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with such a brilliant group of artists over the next few months.”