Massey Henry Donates $250,000 To Support The Future Of Massey Hall

Massey Henry, a leading North American executive search firm specializing in financial services, has announced a $250,000 donation to Massey Hall, a charitable not-for-profit venue and vital pillar in Canada's cultural landscape.

The contribution supports the future of Massey Hall, advancing its mission to enrich communities through the cultural, social, and economic benefits of music, while preserving the legacy of this National Historic Site for future generations. In recognition of this generous gift, the Hall has renamed its newly established Artist Lounge in honor of Massey Henry.

Michael Henry, managing partner of the firm and a direct descendant of Hart Massey, who founded Massey Hall in 1894, made the announcement during the firm's three-year anniversary celebration at the historic venue. The event featured remarks by renowned Canadian writer and member of the Order of Canada, Charles Foran, and Jesse Kumagai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall.

Kumagai celebrated the contribution, noting, "This generous gift is a testament to the Massey family's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to the arts. It exemplifies the type of leadership we aim to inspire within the business community, while highlighting the impactful role cultural institutions like Massey Hall have in shaping the cultural fabric of our city, and beyond.”

Henry's family has long been intertwined with the Hall's history, and this gift honours that legacy. In addition to being a founding Committee Member and Chair of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall's Centre Aisle, Henry also serves as a Board Trustee of the Massey Foundation.

“This gift reflects my family's longstanding commitment to the arts and is a call to action for others, notably young entrepreneurs, to give back to the communities and institutions that shape us,” said Henry. "The Massey family has long followed the adage of 'Work, Save, Give' and this contribution continues that tradition. I hope it inspires emerging entrepreneurs to realize that giving can begin early in their journey, and that contributing to meaningful causes is deeply fulfilling.”

