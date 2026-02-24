Massey Hall Will Present Bruce Cockburn On The Allan Slaight Stage

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will welcome the return of Bruce Cockburn to the Allan Slaight Stage on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Cockburn has built a career spanning folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat influences, with songwriting shaped by themes of politics, spirituality, and human experience.

Over the course of his career, he has earned 13 JUNO Awards and has been inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and has been named an Officer of the Order of Canada. His discography includes 22 gold and platinum records, including a six-times platinum Christmas album. Cockburn continues to tour internationally.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Toronto performance go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.