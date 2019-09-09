MAMMA MIA!, What A Season At The Charlottetown Festival

From Avonlea to the shores of a Greek Island paradise to the streets of St. John's Newfoundland, The Charlottetown Festival is finishing off a world-wind trip of a season this month. While some Islanders are saying "Where did the summer go to?", there are still three weeks left to see the four productions playing at Confederation Centre of the Arts.

This year The Charlottetown Festival, sponsored by CIBC, launched an ambitious season with three musicals in the Homburg Theatre and two at The Mack. While Kronborg closed its run in July, the Festival continues through September 28. In the Homburg Theatre catch Mamma Mia!, for a sunny ABBA-driven tale of laughter, dancing, and (of course) love, with a trip down the aisle you'll never forget. Sponsored by Tim Hortons, the blockbuster musical is an intoxicating experience, with big laughs and stunning design and choreography.

"This year's mainstage productions were definitely influenced by popular demand, with Kronborg and Mamma Mia! being the most requested shows by Islanders for years," remarks Adam Brazier, artistic director at Confederation Centre. "We're very pleased with the richness and variety of programming, as we always strive to put forward something for everyone."

Enjoying its 55th consecutive season is Anne of Green Gables-The Musical, the enduring story of an orphan girl who came from away and changed the Island forever. Sponsored by CAA, this is the first season with Stratford, Ontario native Emma Rudy starring as Anne, who has brought a new energy, humour, and vocal prowess to the iconic role.

At The Mack, patrons can take in two productions that will hit every East Coaster close to home. Spinning Yarns, by Festival favourite Stephen Guy-McGrath, is a hilarious one-man show that pulls the audience into the raucous world of Newfoundland in the early '80s with heartwarming songs and uproariously funny stories of childhood.

Atlantic Blue, presented by Juno-nominated and celebrated Island singer-songwriter Tara MacLean, explores the deep roots of the Atlantic Canadian music scene. The production boasts a full stage of performers and musicians from the Festival, with Tara and her squad breathing new life into treasured songs from East Coast legends as well as her own.

