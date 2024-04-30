MAMMA MIA! Returns to Toronto in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAMMA MIA! will return to Toronto to play a limited 5-week run from October 8 to November 10, 2024 at Toronto’s CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, tickets for the Toronto engagement of the 25th anniversary tour of MAMMA MIA! will go on sale on May 11, 2024. Tickets will be available at 10AM on Saturday May 11, 2024 at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

May 11, 2024 also marks the 24th anniversary of the show's North American premiere. It played at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from May 11, 2000 to May 22, 2005.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, had its world premiere in London in 1999, where it is still selling out nightly having recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Ever since this irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years. The show also toured North America from 2000 to 2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period. The production coming to Toronto is a new tour that is transversing this continent.

The stage musical’s originating producer, Judy Craymer, also produced MAMMA MIA! The Movie, which became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

