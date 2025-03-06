MADE IN ITALY Comes to the CAA Theatre in Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Made in Italy, Farren Timoteo's tour-de-force solo show packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, has played to over 100,000 audience members at theatres across Canada. It is finally making its Toronto debut at CAA Theatre from May 24 through June 8, 2025.

Farren recently visited some iconic local Italian spots here in Toronto, check out the video HERE.

About Made in Italy

An Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. This tour-de-force show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters. Winner of the Sterling Award (Edmonton), Jessie Award (Vancouver) and Betty Mitchell Award (Calgary) for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy, as well as the Calgary Theatre Critic's Award for Outstanding Performance in a One-Person Show, this is a delightful, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta.

The Cast: Farren Timoteo (Francesco Mantini), Daniel Curalli (Francesco Mantini Understudy)

The Creative Team: Daryl Cloran (Director), Laura Krewski (Original Choreographer), Cory Sincennes (Set Designer), Cindy Wiebe (Costume Designer), Celeste English (Lighting Designer), Conor Moore (Original Lighting Design), Mishelle Cuttler (Sound Designer), Bex Tralli (Audio Consultant), Christine Leroux (Stage Manager), Emilie Aubin (Assistant Stage Manager), Hazel Moore (Apprentice Stage Manager), Andrei Mazuruc (Technical Director), Colin Rivers & Robert Richardson / Marquis Entertainment (Producers)

Made in Italy was developed by Western Canada Theatre (Kamloops, BC), and premiered there on September 8, 2016. The Citadel Theatre (Edmonton, AB) produced a new production of Made in Italy based on the original production in January 2024. The play is by permission of the Playwright and Marquis Literary (Colin Rivers) www.MQlit.ca

