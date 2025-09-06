Limited Engagement of THE WEIR Comes to Fly On The Wall Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fly on the Wall Theatre continues its celebration of the works of acclaimed Irish playwright, Conor McPherson, with a revival of The Weir, October 25 - November 5, 2025, at Noonan's Irish Pub, 141 Danforth Avenue, Toronto.

In a small rural pub in the West of Ireland, local lads spin tales of the supernatural, as they vie for the attention of a young woman who recently moved into the area. Little do they know that she has her own personal and compelling story to weave...

Directed by Fly on the Wall's Co-Artistic Producer, Rod Ceballos, The Weir features Richard Harte (The Boys in the Photograph), Mairi Babb (War Horse), David Mackett (The Good Thief), Kelly Penner (The Railway Children), and Enda Reilly (Toronto Bloomsday Festival).

Conor McPherson was named by the New York Times as "quite possibly the finest playwright of his generation". He won the Olivier Award for Best New Play for The Weir, and received a Tony Award nominations for The Girl from the North Country, Shining City and The Seafarer.

Performances of The Weir will take place at Noonan's Irish Pub, located at 141 Danforth Avenue, just east of Broadview in Toronto. The show runs on October 25–26 and 29, as well as November 1–2 and 5, 2025. Performances are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $35, inclusive of service charges via www.flyonthewalltheatre.ca.