Lights-On: Recovery and Reboot in Live Entertainment Releases Reopening Guide

The guide is regularly updated with new resources and public health updates as they get announced.

Today, #Lights-On: Recovery and Reboot in Live Entertainment announced the release of an online venue reopening guide for the Toronto live entertainment industry.

#Lights-on is a series of outreach activities organized by Ryerson University's School of Creative Industries at FCAD (Faculty of Communication and Design), Toronto Arts Council and Toronto Arts Foundation, with support from the City of Toronto, TO Live, SOCAN and the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts.

The #Lights-on Venue Reopening Guide is a collaborative effort of live entertainment organizations and individuals that reviewed existing published materials and best practices to build a digital resource that venues, and venue organizers can use to safely reopen. Throughout the process of creating the guide which began in June, the City of Toronto has been involved and we have followed public health recommendations throughout.

The guide and operating procedures identified represent the commitment live entertainment venues have made to operating safe venues during COVID. The guide will be one of the many steps that the live entertainment community is taking to ensure the safe re-opening of our venues for people to enjoy arts and entertainment.

The guide is available at www.lights-on.guide and is regularly updated with new resources and public health updates as they get announced. For Venue managers and others interested in learning more, we will be hosting a workshop on Wednesday Nov 25, 11:00am - 12noon to RSVP at https://bit.ly/lightsonguide.

