Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 45%

Fatuma Adar - SHE’S NOT SPECIAL - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 24%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 16%

Michael Hughes - MICKEY AND JUDY - Capitol Theatre 14%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 26%

Sabrina Hooper - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 16%

Carol Wells/Dot Routledge - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 15%

Noam Citrin - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 14%

Sabrina Hooper - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Scarborough Music Theatre 13%

Alana Collver - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 8%

Gabby Noga - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 15%

Mark Kimmelman - RENT - Stratford Festival 15%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Esie Mensah - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHAISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 11%

Jordan Robertson-Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

Stephen Cota and Wendy Gorling - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 6%

Jesse Robb - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

Lisa Stevens - ROCK OF AGES - Hamilton Family Theater, Cambridge, Ontario 5%

Cameron Carver - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Joann M. Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Anikka Hanson - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 3%

Jaz Fairy - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 3%

Lise Cormier - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Jen Cohen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

Haui, Rodney Diverlus + Jera Wolfe - PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 29%

Jennifer Simpson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 20%

Andra Bradish - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 18%

Kara Austria - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 13%

Hilary speed - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Oakville centre for the performing arts 12%

Nika Gottlieb - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 18%

Ming Wong - RENT - Stratford Festival 13%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 10%

Andrew Nasturzio - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Nadine Grant - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 8%

Stephanie Malek - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 5%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Fay Fullerton - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 4%

Dana Osborne - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Julie Fox - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Robin Fisher - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 3%

Rachel Forbes - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 3%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 3%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jung-Hye Kim - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Cheryl McClennan & Theodore McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Rachel Forbes - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Tracy Gorman - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Musuem - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

Emily Dix - WAYNE & SHUSTER LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 0%

Josie Thomas - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 65%

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATRE - Meridian Hall 27%

PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dot Routledge - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 34%

Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 26%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 21%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 10%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thom Allison - RENT - Stratford Festival 25%

Weyni Mengesha - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 12%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Zachary Mansfield - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 10%

Lezlie Wade - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 6%

Luke Sheppard - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 5%

Tracey Flye - KELLY V KELLY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 5%

Chantel Ford - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 4%

Laurence Connor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

Evan Tsitsias - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

James Grieve - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 51%

Isabella Cesari - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 49%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Ashley Comeau - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 14%

Weyni Mengesha - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 14%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Andrew Kushnir - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 11%

Jillian Keiley - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 7%

Helen Juvonen - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Tyler J. Seguin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Joel Greenberg - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 4%

John Dove - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Marjorie Chan - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 4%

James Wallis - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 3%

Sam White - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

Kimberley Rampersad - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 3%

Antoni Cimolino - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 3%

Sue Miner - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Athena Kaitlin Trinh - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Peter Hinton-Davis - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 2%

David Nairn - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 43%

GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company 32%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 17%

THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 15%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 7%

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 6%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 5%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 3%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 3%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 2%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

D&D LIVE - Bad Dog Theatre Company 2%

WAYNE & SHUSTER, LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 2%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 32%

Emily Pople - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 27%

Chris Northey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 22%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 18%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - RENT - Stratford Festival 18%

Tim Deiling - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 17%

Wes Babcock - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Kimberly Purtell - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 9%

Colin Hughes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

Kim Purtell - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Justine Cargo - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

Adam Walters - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Leigh Ann Vardy - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Kimberly Purtell - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 3%

Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Bonnie Beecher - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 2%

Rachel Shaen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

Seann Murray - SCRIPT TEASE - National Theatre of the World 2%

Tim Mitchell - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 55%

Max Darlington - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 28%

Rowyn Campbell & Spencer Glassman - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 16%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - RENT - Stratford Festival 20%

Miguel Esteban - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 13%

Liz Baird - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 13%

Mark Camilleri - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

Kalena Bovell, Conductor - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 12%

Patrick Hurley - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 6%

Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Paul Sportelli - GYPSY - Shaw Festival 5%

John Cameron - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

David Coulter - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Kieren MacMillan - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 3%

J. Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jeremiah Sparks - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 32%

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 30%

CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 18%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 10%

LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%



Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 23%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 11%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 9%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 6%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 3%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 12%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 10%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 8%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 7%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 6%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - St. Volodymyr Theatre - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 4%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 4%

MY SISTER'S RAGE - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 4%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

CAEZUS - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

DANIELLE TEA’S INFERNAL LATTE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 0%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Wise - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 25%

Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 23%

Christian Baes - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 10%

Devon de Santos - CABARET - Oakville centre for the performing arts 8%

Alicia Balduzzi - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 7%

Maggie Tavares - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 6%

Natalie Maclagan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Isla McLeod - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 5%

Nolan Rush - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 3%

Cass Iacovelli - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Matt Avery - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Dave Comeau - ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 12%

Andrea Macasaet - RENT - Stratford Festival 8%

Brogan Nelson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Keanu Uchida - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 7%

Lena Hall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 6%

Robert Markus - RENT - Stratford Festival 5%

Elysia Cruz - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Kolton Stewart - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Brianna Love - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

Neema Bickersteth - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 4%

Julia Pulo - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Eva Foote - KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 3%

Andrea Baker - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 2%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 2%

Andrew Broderick - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 2%

Sterling Jarvis - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 2%

Kathleen Mills - THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 2%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Vanessa Fisher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 2%

Astrid Van Wieren - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

Jonathan Goad - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Jac Yarrow - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 2%

Bruce Dow - MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Craig Maguire - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 1%

Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses 35%

Andrea Perez - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 24%

Valentine Leger - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 15%

Mia Rebelo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 14%

Will Carriere - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 12%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paul Gross - KING LEAR - Stratford Festival 11%

Maev Beaty - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 9%

Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 8%

d’bi.young anitafrika - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 7%

Sean Arbuckle - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

Alia Rasul - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

Alicia Plummer - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 5%

Mason Sheaves - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 4%

Kevin Doyle - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Antonette Rudder - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 3%

Azeem Nathoo - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Matt Baram - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 2%

Rosie Simon - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Olunike Adeliyi - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 2%

Davinder Malhi - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Ben Carlson - THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

Janelle - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

Aurora McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Scott Wentworth - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

Kate McArthur - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

Alex Clay - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 1%

Ordena Stephens-Thompson - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 1%

Laura Rogers - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 16%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 12%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 10%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 10%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 8%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 5%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 4%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 3%

WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

EMOLIE DU CHATELWT DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 0%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 65%

OF THE SEA - Co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Obsidian Theatre Company 35%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Pascal Labillois - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 36%

Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 25%

Emelia Findlay - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 19%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 12%

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brandon Kleiman - RENT - Stratford Festival 19%

Wes Babcock & Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Camellia Koo and Rachel Forbes - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 10%

Emma Bailey - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 10%

Arnulfo Maldonaldo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 8%

Brandon Kleiman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 7%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Michael Gianfrancesco - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 5%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 4%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Joanna Yu - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 3%

Samantha McCue - WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 3%

Lucy Osborne - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Anahita Dehbonehi - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Jackie Chau - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Gillian Fallow - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 53%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 47%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Joshua Reid - RENT - Stratford Festival 20%

Paul Gatehouse - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 15%

Thomas Ryder Payne - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 12%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Tom Marshall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 10%

Jake Rodriguez - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 9%

Deanna H. Choi - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 5%

Sierra Haynes - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Debashis Sinha - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 3%

Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Julia Edda Pape - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

Ranil Sonnadara - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 24%

Jill McMillan - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 22%

Parisa Shahmir - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 10%

Sydney Harwood-Jones - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre,Lindsay 9%

James R. Woods - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Josie Dolin - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Cass Iacovelli - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 6%

Nick Cikoja - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 5%

Avril Brigden - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 3%

Angelli McGuigan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Lev Tokol - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lee Siegel - RENT - Stratford Festival 22%

Nestor Lozano Jr - RENT - Stratford Festival 14%

Sam Rosenthal - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

Ryan Whittal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 11%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 7%

Erica Peck - RENT - Stratford Festival 6%

Elora Joy Sarmiento - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 5%

Eddie Glen - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 4%

Kelly Holiff - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Alma Cuervo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Sian Reese-Williams - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Henry Firmston - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Leon Craig - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Manuel Pacific - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Nicola Dawn-Brook - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Jeremy Legat - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Noel Sullivan - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Lawrence Libor - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alana Bridgewater - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 15%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 13%

Emilio Vieira - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 11%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Lucy Peacock - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 8%

Philip Cairns - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Tanner Homonko - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 6%

Carling Tedesco - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 5%

Gordon S. Miller - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 4%

Kiera Publicover - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 3%

Desiree Brathwaite - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Marissa Rasmussen - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

PETER RABBIT - Young People’s Theatre 58%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise 42%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 30%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 30%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 15%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 14%

YOU AND I - Young People’s Theatre 7%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre 45%

Wavestage Theatre Company 26%

St. Michael's College Troubadours 11%

Thaumatrope Theatre 11%

Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 7%

