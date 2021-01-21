Karine Ricard Named Théâtre Français De Toronto's New Artistic Director

Alexandra Vandelle, chair of TfT's Board of Directors and member of the selection committee, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karine Ricard as Théâtre français de Toronto's (TfT) new Artistic Director: "We are delighted to welcome Karine to the team. She is an accomplished artist who embodies Toronto's diversity. We are confident that her energy and enthusiasm will contribute to TfT's continued success."

An established artist who is well known in Toronto and throughout the Franco-Ontarian community, Karine has worked with TfT on several occasions, both as a performer and as a dramaturg for Les Zinspiré.es, the company's annual writing competition.

Following her appointment, Karine said: "What an honor for me to be welcomed onto the TfT team. It is with immense joy that I join my passion for the theatre and its creators with the avant-garde vision of this magnificent company."

Originally from Montréal, Karine studied at the Ecole de Théâtre de St-Hyacinthe. She began her career creating and co-writing the cabaret Les Effeuilleuses presented at the Lion d´Or and the Casino de Montréal. She then self-produced a variety of works, including François Archambault's Adieu beauté at the Théâtre Prospero. She worked for several years with the Alliance théâtrale haïtienne de Montréal, where she wrote and directed a number of productions. In 2004, she moved to Toronto where she directed at the Fringe Festival. She has appeared frequently on the TfT stage: Le Misanthrope by Molière (2007), the TfT's 50th anniversary show Ici, les arbres s'enracinent dans l'eau (2016) and La Seconde Surprise de l´amour by Marivaux (2018). Perfectly bilingual, she has also performed in English, notably in The Numbers Game (2016), a series of theatrical pieces presented at the Storefront Theatre. On the small screen, Karine has performed in such television series as The Detectives, The Coroner, Orphan Black, The Covert Affairs, Météo+, Toi et moi and La Malédiction de Jonathan Plourde. In 2020, she wrote Les Septs Péchés capitaux, presented as part of the Les Feuilles Vives playwriting festival as a podcast. Currently, Karine is shooting a children's series which will be presented in French and English on Radio-Canada and CBC.

Karine is distinguished by her charisma, positivity and creativity, qualities that will be essential as the world recovers from the pandemic and the theatre regains its breath. She will succeed Joël Beddows effective July 1, 2021. TfT staff join the Board of Directors in welcoming her ... remotely at first, but in person as soon as possible!