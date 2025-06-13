JOIN CANADA, EH! Live Comedy Debuts in Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Starvox Entertainment is bringing its cheeky political satire to life with the premiere of Join Canada, Eh! Live on Stage. The production opens June 26 for a limited run at the Lighthouse Blackbox Theatre at 1 Yonge Street, just ahead of Canada Day.

Originally launched as an online spoof, Join Canada, Eh! encouraged Americans to symbolically “vote” for Canada as their 11th province—complete with promises of free healthcare, bottomless maple syrup, and national kindness. Over a million people engaged with the campaign, prompting its evolution into a full-length stage comedy.

The show embraces familiar Canadian stereotypes with humor and heart, celebrating cultural clichés from weather small talk and excessive politeness to an enduring obsession with Alanis Morissette. It also gently promotes cross-border unity through laughter, nostalgia, and unapologetic national pride.

The ensemble cast features Aurora Browne, best known for her work on Baroness Von Sketch Show; Dale Boyer, a veteran of Second City Toronto and co-writer of Night of the Living Dead Live; and Alastair Forbes, an award-winning performer recognized for appearances in What We Do in the Shadows and The Beaverton. Joining them are Kris Siddiqi, Canadian Comedy Award winner and co-creator of the acclaimed series Bit Playas, with screen credits including The Boys and Law & Order Toronto; and Natalie Metcalfe, a two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and the creator of Made for TV, who also appears regularly on CTV’s The Social.

The production is helmed by Christopher Bond, who serves as producer and artistic director. Bond is widely known for developing Evil Dead: The Musical, which earned both Off-Broadway acclaim and a Dora Audience Choice Award in Canada. Music direction is by Canadian Comedy Award winner Nicole Byblow, whose recent credits include She the People with Second City. The show is written and directed by Reid Janisse, an alumnus of Second City and former Creative Director of Mad Science Productions, with additional writing by Kyle Dooley, co-founder of the celebrated sketch troupe Picnicface, and Jan Caruana, a decorated performer and improviser whose work is heard regularly on CBC Radio’s Because News.

Join Canada, Eh! blends sketch, satire, and music in a production that promises “laughter, tears, and maybe a craving for ketchup chips.” Performances begin June 26 at Lighthouse Blackbox Theatre.

Comments