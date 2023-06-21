Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK at the Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre

Wait Until Dark, presented by The Hive, will run June 23-25 at the Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre.

A sinister con-man, and two ex-convicts are about to meet their match - and you are a prime witness. Inspired by the play and Oscar nominated film starring Audrey Hepburn, Jeffery Hatcher's adaptation of WAIT UNTIL DARK presented by The Hive and Brampton On Stage brings the story to whole new era. Soak in the suspense of a deadly game of cat and mouse that will have you on the edge of your seat till the very end.

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Director Jimish Thakkar and star Ridima Vaidya below!

You have a rich history of directing various genres, what drew you to the suspenseful drama of "Wait Until Dark"?

Jimish Thakkar: Be it The Miracle Worker, The Farnsworth Invention, 12 Angry Men, I am always fascinated with stories that explore the human psyche and the depths of resilience in the face of adversity. What drew me to the suspenseful drama of "Wait Until Dark" was its intricate storytelling and the opportunity to immerse audiences in a world filled with tension and most importantly - darkness. The play's themes of trust, deception, and perception further piqued my interest. They provide fertile ground for exploration, allowing for thought-provoking discussions and an exploration of the complexities of human nature.

As a drama educator, how does your teaching background influence your directorial process?

Jimish Thakkar: As a drama educator, I naturally gravitate to a pedagogical approach to the directorial process when it comes to rehearsing with actors. Many of them have little or no experience of acting on-stage and do appreciate receiving specific guidance and techniques that can help develop their vocal projection, physicality, emotional range, and scene work and/or character development that can help deliver a well-rounded and nuanced performance.

How do you manage to maintain the suspense in "Wait Until Dark" and ensure it keeps the audience engaged throughout?

Jimish Thakkar: Maintaining suspense and engaging the audience throughout the play has been a delicate and introspective process for me as a director. Suspense is rooted in the meticulous balance between tension and release and we have tried to build (and retain) tension through strategic and harmonious use of every visual and auditory element used in the narrative to create an atmosphere of anticipation, drawing the audience deeper into the story.

Additionally, I prioritize the cultivation of emotional investment in the characters. By encouraging the actors to explore the nuances of their roles, we create a connection between the audience and the characters, heightening the stakes and intensifying the suspense.

Lastly, I am a firm believer in the power of attention to detail. We've tried our best to ensure that every visual and auditory element contributes to the overall tension and keeps the audience fully engaged in the unfolding narrative.

Can you share a memorable moment or experience from the rehearsals or performances of "Wait Until Dark"?

Jimish Thakkar: Whilst there are many, I particularly want to celebrate the spirit of Vivek Gulavane, who plays the role of Carlino (or in our case Kamble) in our play. He was made aware of a critical medical condition that needed immediate surgical procedure 6 weeks into rehearsals. He looked at fear right in the eye, continued rehearsing for the play with vigour and humor whilst awaiting results on his tests, got operated over a weekend, used a couple of more days rest it out and got back on his feet in a week. In doing so, he reminded the rest of us what courage is.

In preparing for this production did you watch the film or read the book? How did either or both influence your vision for the production?

Jimish Thakkar: Have directed Frederic Knott’s version in the past, Jeffery Hatcher’s adaption offered a fresh perspective to the story. Having said that, I’ve always been wanting to interpret the story against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the city I grew up in and will always be in love with. So, re-imagining the time and place for the story from New York to Mumbai in a way offered an exciting open canvas for me because of astonishing similarities between the two cities in-spite of being on different continents and time-zones. All of us have tried to stay away from watching the film (during the months of rehearsals) to strive and bring elements of originality to our version of the play.

Why should audiences come and see "Wait Until Dark?"