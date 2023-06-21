Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK at the Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre

Wait Until Dark, presented by The Hive, will run June 23-25.
Wait Until Dark, presented by The Hive, will run June 23-25 at the Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre.
A sinister con-man, and two ex-convicts are about to meet their match - and you are a prime witness. Inspired by the play and Oscar nominated film starring Audrey Hepburn, Jeffery Hatcher's adaptation of WAIT UNTIL DARK presented by The Hive and Brampton On Stage brings the story to whole new era. Soak in the suspense of a deadly game of cat and mouse that will have you on the edge of your seat till the very end.
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Director Jimish Thakkar and star Ridima Vaidya below!
You have a rich history of directing various genres, what drew you to the suspenseful drama of "Wait Until Dark"?
Jimish Thakkar: Be it The Miracle Worker, The Farnsworth Invention, 12 Angry Men, I am always fascinated with stories that explore the human psyche and the depths of resilience in the face of adversity. What drew me to the suspenseful drama of "Wait Until Dark" was its intricate storytelling and the opportunity to immerse audiences in a world filled with tension and most importantly - darkness. The play's themes of trust, deception, and perception further piqued my interest. They provide fertile ground for exploration, allowing for thought-provoking discussions and an exploration of the complexities of human nature.
As a drama educator, how does your teaching background influence your directorial process?
Jimish Thakkar: As a drama educator, I naturally gravitate to a pedagogical approach to the directorial process when it comes to rehearsing with actors. Many of them have little or no experience of acting on-stage and do appreciate receiving specific guidance and techniques that can help develop their vocal projection, physicality, emotional range, and scene work and/or character development that can help deliver a well-rounded and nuanced performance.
How do you manage to maintain the suspense in "Wait Until Dark" and ensure it keeps the audience engaged throughout?
Jimish Thakkar: Maintaining suspense and engaging the audience throughout the play has been a delicate and introspective process for me as a director. Suspense is rooted in the meticulous balance between tension and release and we have tried to build (and retain) tension through strategic and harmonious use of every visual and auditory element used in the narrative to create an atmosphere of anticipation, drawing the audience deeper into the story.
Additionally, I prioritize the cultivation of emotional investment in the characters. By encouraging the actors to explore the nuances of their roles, we create a connection between the audience and the characters, heightening the stakes and intensifying the suspense.
Lastly, I am a firm believer in the power of attention to detail. We've tried our best to ensure that every visual and auditory element contributes to the overall tension and keeps the audience fully engaged in the unfolding narrative.
Can you share a memorable moment or experience from the rehearsals or performances of "Wait Until Dark"?
Jimish Thakkar: Whilst there are many, I particularly want to celebrate the spirit of Vivek Gulavane, who plays the role of Carlino (or in our case Kamble) in our play. He was made aware of a critical medical condition that needed immediate surgical procedure 6 weeks into rehearsals. He looked at fear right in the eye, continued rehearsing for the play with vigour and humor whilst awaiting results on his tests, got operated over a weekend, used a couple of more days rest it out and got back on his feet in a week. In doing so, he reminded the rest of us what courage is.
In preparing for this production did you watch the film or read the book? How did either or both influence your vision for the production?
Jimish Thakkar: Have directed Frederic Knott’s version in the past, Jeffery Hatcher’s adaption offered a fresh perspective to the story. Having said that, I’ve always been wanting to interpret the story against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the city I grew up in and will always be in love with. So, re-imagining the time and place for the story from New York to Mumbai in a way offered an exciting open canvas for me because of astonishing similarities between the two cities in-spite of being on different continents and time-zones. All of us have tried to stay away from watching the film (during the months of rehearsals) to strive and bring elements of originality to our version of the play.
Why should audiences come and see "Wait Until Dark?"
Jimish Thakkar: This iconic thriller offers a masterfully crafted story filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. Through meticulous staging, immersive set design, and captivating performances, we’ve tried to bring the intense atmosphere of this classic play to life, creating an engaging and thrilling experience for the audience. Don't miss the opportunity to embark on this captivating journey into the depths of darkness, where the triumph of the human spirit shines brightest.
Without any spoilers, can you describe a scene in "Wait Until Dark" that you feel is particularly challenging or rewarding to perform?
Ridima Vaidya: My character, Suchi, is on an emotional roller coaster in the play. There are a lot of meaty scenes in the script and there are also scenes where I just listen and those are the most difficult to deliver. I feel the more simpler the scene is, more challenging it is to perform because you are trying to deliver the best while retaining the simplicity of the moment.
In creating a show filled with suspense, was there anything unique about the rehearsal process?
Ridima Vaidya: We have been rehearsing the ‘suspense’ for so many weeks now, that the surprise element of it is very easy to lose with the familiarity we develop around the story. Retaining the same hype while disclosing the suspense during every rehearsal and feeling equally excited about it, was a challenge. So we performed different workshops, tonalities and techniques to preserve the recentness of facts.
In what ways does your character in "Wait Until Dark" resonate with you personally, and how did you use this to enhance your performance?
Ridima Vaidya: Suchi is a very happy go lucky person and so am I. However, Suchi’s happiness does have a scar of recently losing her eyesight which is still healing. While I was resonating with Suchi on the positivity she has within her, I had to be mindful of her darkness deep down.
In preparing for this production did you watch the film or read the book? How did either or both influence your performance?
Ridima Vaidya: I did not! Visuals tend to influence human minds and I didn’t want to get influenced by any of the iconic performances. I wanted to make her my own. I can’t wait to watch it after the show!
How has working on "Wait Until Dark" influenced or shaped you as an actor?
Ridima Vaidya: Suchi made me push my creative limits. I researched a lot for this role. Watched a gazillion videos. Researched the differences for gone blind vs born blind. How do blind people walk, talk, eat, apply butter on a bread, fill a water bottle, cook, chose their clothes, shop online, search for things etc etc.. Was this all required for the role? YES! I have no scenes where I eat however, researching every aspect definitely helped me build a backstory and have a blind subconscious. For eg, I cannot remember my dialogues if I make an eye contact with anyone. I have to go blind subconsciously to be Suchi. That’s how she lives within me.
Why should audiences come and see "Wait Until Dark?"
Ridima Vaidya: This story will inspire you, engage you, entertain you and teach you not to take anything for granted. A blind girl will show you no matter how powerful the world is, she is no less than anyone. Her story will influence the resilience within you and make you appreciate what you have. Having a healthy body is not a definition of normalcy, it is a privilege!
