ICYMI: L'Oreal Paris Women Of Worth Nominations Now Open!

As the world continues to navigate through these unprecedented times, L'Oréal Paris Canada and their annual Women of Worth program, is once again committed to looking towards the future and spotlighting the genuine beauty of those who selflessly contribute their time, effort and heart to the benefit of others. Celebrating its fifth year, the brand's signature philanthropic initiative will honour incredible Canadian women with a $10,000 donation to their non-profit cause.



"Each and every year, we are inspired, humbled and enlightened by the stories of women who devote their lives to making impactful changes for others," said Ali Fakih, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "Our mandate is to provide these women with another platform in which they can raise awareness for their causes and continue the important work they are doing to bring even more positive change to this world. While this year has not been without its challenges, we've seen exceptional women stand up and continue to pioneer change."



From now until January 5, 2021, Canadians are asked to take a moment to recognize and nominate outstanding women in their communities to join the Women of Worth alumni who champion and inspire change nationally. Celebrating its fifth year, L'Oréal Paris will have bestowed over half a million dollars across fifty distinct important causes and organizations in Canada including, food insecurity, the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse; environmental sustainability; support of underserved youth, marginalized communities, refugees and immigrants; restoring the lives of women suffering from drug and alcohol misuse and domestic abuse; the development of platforms for black mothers to connect and encourage one another, and many more.



This year's Honourees will be judged on four distinct criteria: addressing a crucial need in the community; the impact their inspiring contributions have made; their innovation on developing solutions; and their passion to evoke change and inspire future generations. The 10 Honourees will each receive a $10,000 grant and join an accomplished alumnus of women who continue to drive change in Canada and the world.



"I am truly humbled and blessed to be a part of the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth legacy. It has given me a platform to share my story and to give people hope. We need to continue to lift up everyday women who dedicate their lives to serving others. These are the game chargers and the individuals who make things happen. The women who inspires you everyday, who makes you want to be better, do more and give more of yourself. We are all capable of doing beautiful things when we believe we are worth it," said Glori Meldrum, 2020 Women of Worth Canada National Honouree & Founder of Little Warriors and the Be Brave Ranch.

The 10 nominees will be announced in February 2021, and Canadians will have the opportunity to vote for a National Honouree, who will be awarded an additional $10,000 for her non-profit cause. In previous years, Honourees were celebrated at a gala event in Toronto on International Women's Day. This year, Honourees will be celebrated at a reimagined event catered to fit the moment.



"As the 2019 National Honoree of the L'Oréal Women of Worth program, I would like to encourage you to nominate a woman you know who has inspired change, dedicated their life to make changes or volunteered countless hours for a cause they believe in," said Lynne Rosychuk, 2019 Women of Worth Canada National Honouree & Founder of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation. "She truly deserves to be recognized for her dedication, passion and heart. It is an incredible experience she'll never forget."



To learn more about past Canadian Honourees, or to nominate a woman making a difference, please visit womenofworth.ca.

Shows View More Toronto Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You