HYPROV Extends Through Late April at Toronto's CAA Theatre

Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci are taking HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis on the second leg of a 2023 North American tour, beginning in Clayton, North Carolina on September 7.



Due to popular demand, HYPROV has added one more week of performances and will now play Toronto's CAA Theatre through April 21, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.mirvish.com/shows/hyprov-improv-under-hypnosis or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

An international success story, HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) continues to make waves after its sold-out Canadian tour earlier this year and Off-Broadway run in 2022. The live show, which has been called a "celebration of the human imagination" by The Times of London, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.

Since its inception, HYPROV has received rave reviews from the most prestigious publications:

"I'm still shocked that Asad is able to hypnotize people night after night. I still get nervous wondering what is going to happen, but each night I'm blown away. I have to keep myself from laughing," said Mochrie.

The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide-for a totally unique comedy experience. The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts-and solely crafted from the volunteers' uninhibited, unconscious minds-each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.

HYPROV was created in 2016 at Toronto's Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal and the Edinburgh Fringe where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017. The duo set out on a 60-city tour from 2019-2022, which continues across Canada and the U.S. in 2023-2024.

HYPROV is based on the Off-Broadway show, which was co-created by Colin Mochrie, Asad Mecci and Jeff Andrews and is produced by Sarah Power. Directed by Stan Zimmerman, executive produced by Cody Lassen and co-produced by Chaz Naor, Oui BeLeaf (NHR), Jörn Weisbrodt, Joan Tosoni, M.J. Power International Inc, Salah Bachir, Brad Blume, Matteo Golini, Esther Kim, Lorena and Zvi Shiff, Marc Stern Family, Toufik Sarwa, The Descourouez Group, MKFD; in association with Bilo Investments LLC, Nancy Donohue, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, David Lipowicz, The Mecci Family, and Zorbas Whittle Inc.