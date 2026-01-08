HEARTBREAK HITS and More On Stage This Winter At The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Capitol Theatre Port Hope has revealed details of the company's first musical offerings of 2026: Heartbreak Hits - a special February edition of the Capitol's original concert series; and Tom Thomson's Wake from Shipyard Kitchen Party, on stage this March.

The entire 2026 Music Lovers Series is now on sale, including October's world premiere of I'm Every Woman: The Whitney Houston Songbook written and performed by Taylor Lovelace. Tickets are also on sale for the first summer Mainstage show of the season - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

HEARTBREAK HITS: BILLBOARD IN CONCERT

Conceived by Jeff Newberry and Rob Kempson and directed by Margot Greve, Heartbreak Hits is an anti-Valentine's celebration of the darker side of love, and a tribute to the best songs about falling out of love. Whether you're blissfully married, happily single, or contentedly in between, this show will celebrate all the ups and downs of love-a perfect February treat!

Featured songs include Since U Been Gone, Jolene, I Will Survive, You Oughta Know, You're So Vain, and many more, performed by Krystle Chance (Disney's The Lion King) Belinda Corpuz (Steel Magnolias), and Kaylee Harwood (Waitress), under the Music Direction of Alexa Belgrave.

Heartbreak Hits is on stage February 6 at 7:30 p.m., February 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and February 8 at 2 p.m. Learn more here.

TOM THOMSON'S WAKE

From Capitol regulars Shipyard Kitchen Party (John Eaton, Sacha Law and Jason Murphy) comes a great Canadian mystery told with East Coast-style tunes.

Set two years after renowned painter Tom Thomson's mysterious death, his friend, his mentor and his lover gather to share their memories of Algonquin Park's most famous resident. Featuring high-definition imagery of Tom Thomson and Group of Seven artworks, unforgettable characters, and an original folk music score by Shipyard Kitchen Party (creators of The Newfoundland Songbook), this new Canadian musical is sure to engage and entertain audiences of all ages.

Tom Thomson's Wake is on stage March 6 at 7:30 p.m., March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. Learn more here.

I'M EVERY WOMAN: THE Whitney Houston SONGBOOK

The iconic songbook of a legend like you've never heard it before.

Capitol Theatre favourite Taylor Lovelace (Waitress, Little Shop of Horrors, A Year with Frog & Toad, Billboard in Concert) pays tribute to one of the most defining artists of the 20th century in this musical celebration of women's voices developed through the Capitol's 2025 Creators' Unit. Told through personal anecdotes, family stories, and Taylor's own breathtaking voice, she shares what it means to find strength in the dark times, and celebrate the successes of a woman in the world. This show promises to leave you spellbound by a night of Number One Hits!

I'm Every Woman is on stage October 22 to 25. Learn more here.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Although subscriptions remain the best way to save on the Capitol's Where Our Stories Begin season, single tickets are now on public sale for the first Mainstage show of the year: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Winner of two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, this hit musical comedy based on the beloved comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, chronicles the adventures of Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is on stage at the Capitol from May 15 to 31, 2026. Tickets start at $22. Learn more here.

Special Performances:

PWYC Preview-Friday May 15, 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night-Saturday May 16, 7:30 p.m.

Talk Back Thursdays-May 21, May 28, 2:00 p.m.

Relaxed Performance-Sunday May 24, 2:00 p.m.

Indigenous Community Night-Friday May 22, 7:30 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE! Summer Season Rollout & Red Carpet Gala: On The Rock

The Capitol's fourth-annual Summer Season Rollout will take place this year from April 20 to 23, capped by a high-energy, Newfoundland-themed Red Carpet Gala on April 25. This beloved series of community events inspired by the season's upcoming productions, celebrates the magic of theatre, and raises critical funds for the Capitol. Stay tuned for more details.